KU Jayhawks vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Big 12 men’s tournament lineups, tipoff time, TV

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger questions a call during the first half of the team’s game against Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The details

When/where: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

TV/radio: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG F 35 Brady Manek 6-9 Sr. 10.5 G 24 Elijah Harkless 6-3 Jr. 7.5 G 12 Austin Reaves 6-5 Sr. 17.6 G 11 De’Vion Harmon 6-2 So. 13.2 G 2 Umoja Gibson 6-1 Jr. 9.9 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.2 G 24 Bryce Thompson 6-5 Fr. 5.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.1 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.7 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.2

About No. 11 Kansas (19-8): Kansas leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 151-69. KU has won nine of the last 12 and 22 of the last 27 games in the series. … The Jayhawks split with the Sooners this season, winning, 63-59, on Jan. 9 at Allen Fieldhouse and falling, 75-68, on Jan. 23 at Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. David McCormack scored 17 points and Ochai Agbaji 14, while Jalen Wilson had 11 rebounds and Christian Braun nine boards in the game in Lawrence. Austin Reaves had 20 points for OU. De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points, Reaves 16 and Umoja Gibson 10 in OU’s win in Norman. Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 boards and Wilson 13 points for KU, which was outrebounded by OU, 36-26. … The teams last met in the postseason in 2007. KU won, 64-47, in a first- round league tourney game in Oklahoma City. …Bill Self is 23-6 versus OU as KU coach. Self’s teams are 32-8 in the Big 12 tourney … Kansas won the first three Big 12 tournament in 1997-98-99, then the 2006-07-08-10-11-13-16-18 titles. KU won as the No. 2 seed in 2006 and ’08. … KU is 46-12 overall in the postseason tourney. … KU has reached the semifinals in 20 of the 23 Big 12 tournaments. … KU is 7-6 versus ranked opponents this season and its 13 games against ranked teams are the most in NCAA Div. I. KU’s seven wins are tied for second most in NCAA Div. I with Baylor and Oklahoma State. … KU is 42-10 in T-Mobile Center. … David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna will miss the tourney because of COVID-19 protocols. Self has not named a replacement for McCormack in the starting lineup. He’s said he will use a smaller lineup extensively in Kansas City, thus he might choose between guards Bryce Thompson and Dajuan Harris rather than going with power forward Mitch Lightfoot.

About No. 25 Oklahoma (15-9): The Sooners, who beat Iowa State, 79-73, in a first-round Big 12 tourney game Wednesday night, lost four consecutive games to close the regular season. Losses to Texas, Oklahoma State twice and Kansas State, were by a combined 17 points. … During OU’s four-game losing streak, the Sooners were outrebounded an average of 36.3-26.8. … The Sooners on Wednesday claimed their first win at the league tourney since 2016. OU had dropped four in a row in Kansas City. … OU is in the AP top-25 for the seventh straight week. … The Sooners beat three top-10 teams in eight days in late January. By upending No. 9 Kansas, No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama, Oklahoma became the third team in NCAA history to beat top-10 teams in three consecutive games, joining Michigan (2014) and Iowa (1987). … Lon Kruger is 193-126 in 10 seasons at OU. He is 5-15 vs. KU as OU coach … . Senior forward Brady Manek is the 15th player in program history to total 1,400 career points. Manek and Buddy Hield are the only players in school history to produce 1,400 points and 200 three-pointers in a career. … OU is 22-20 all-time in the Big 12 tournament. … OU’s Manek and Jalen Hill missed the first game vs. KU because of COVID-19 protocols. … KU is the only Big 12 team with a winning all-time record against the Sooners. … OU sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon (12.0 ppg) was a teammate of KU’s Jalen Wilson at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. OU freshman guard Trey Phipps was a teammate of KU freshman Bryce Thompson at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa. …