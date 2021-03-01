SportsBeat KC: After biggest victory of the season, what’s next for Kansas Jayhawks?

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett had a very good Senior Night. The Associated Press

What a night for Kansas. The Jayhawks played host to second-ranked Baylor on Saturday and rolled 71-58 behind big games from guard Marcus Garrett and big man David McCormack.

The Jayhawks became the first Big 12 team to finish their conference schedule, so what’s ahead for KU before postseason play? Beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore break it down on this episode of The Star’s daily podcast, SportsBeat KC.

One thing’s for sure: Kansas is playing its best basketball of the season at the right time.

