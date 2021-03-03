Wichita’s Gradey Dick, highly ranked 2022 basketball recruit, picks Kansas Jayhawks

Sunrise Christian Academy’s Gradey Dick, a four-star prospect in the class of 2022, finishes a slam dunk. Courtesy

Gradey Dick, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound junior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, announced Wednesday night he will play basketball for the KU Jayhawks.

Dick — ranked No. 21 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com and No. 33 by Rivals.com, chose KU over Baylor, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Florida, Purdue and Alabama.

He made the announcement in his high school gym. His parents attended the ceremony along with his Sunrise teammates and coaches.

Dick at one time had Kansas State and Wichita State on his list as well as Creighton, Oklahoma, Colorado, Iowa State, Marquette, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Xavier, Wisconsin and others.

Dick, who played two years at Wichita Collegiate before transferring to Sunrise Christian, has a brother and sister who graduated from KU and a brother who is currently a KU student. Dick’s dad, Bart, played football and baseball at Fort Hays State. His mother, Carmen, played basketball for Iowa State and professionally in Japan.

Gradey Dick was offered a scholarship by KU on June 23, 2019.

The Jayhawks have corralled three players thus far in the Class of 2021 and two in the Class of 2022.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 215-pound senior forward, who is a teammate of Dick at Sunrise, and K.J. Adams, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No. 73 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. The Jayhawks have also received a commitment from Sydney Curry, a 6-8 sophomore forward from Logan Community College, in Carterville, Illinois.

In the Class of 2022, KU has received a commitment from Dick, plus Kyle Cuffe, a 6-2 junior combo guard from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey. He is ranked No. 56 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.