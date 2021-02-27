Wichita hoops recruit Gradey Dick sets decision date. KU is among schools on his list

Sunrise Christian Academy’s Gradey Dick, a four-star prospect in the class of 2022, recently narrowed his list of college choices to eight, including Kansas. Courtesy

Gradey Dick, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound junior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, will announce his college choice at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Instagram, he reported Friday.

Dick — ranked No. 21 in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com and No. 33 by Rivals.com — has a final eight of Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Illinois, Florida, Purdue and Alabama.

Dick at one time had Kansas State and Wichita State on his list as well as Creighton, Oklahoma, Colorado, Iowa State, Marquette, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Xavier, Wisconsin and others.

Dick, who played two years at Wichita Collegiate High School before transferring to Sunrise Christian, has a brother and sister who graduated from KU, and a brother who is currently a KU student. Dick’s dad, Bart, played football and baseball at Fort Hays State. His mother, Carmen, played basketball for Iowa State and professionally in Japan. Gradey Dick is a teammate of 6-10 KU signee Zach Clemence at Sunrise Christian.

Bart Dick confirmed to The Star on Friday night that his son indeed was set to announce his choice Wednesday night with the eight schools all in the running.

Dick, who plays AAU basketball for KC Run GMC, was offered a scholarship by KU on June 23, 2019.

“It’s exciting. KU is the team I grew up watching, my favorite school growing up,” Dick told The Star in a past interview.

Dick told 247sportscom’s Eric Bossi that KU was “one of the earliest to start recruiting me the summer going into my sophomore year. It was really cool to have the home state school like them offer me so early. They’ve showed me a lot of loyalty and I respect that a lot.”

Of Baylor, which along with KU may be one of the leading contenders, Dick told 247sports.com: “They were pretty early on me but what stands out about me is that their coaching staff is one of the top ones out there with how they all talk to me and are recruiting me. I respect that. Also their playing style and the wings they have is nice to see.”