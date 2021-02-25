University of Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks add game against UTEP to close out regular season next week

Kansas head coach Bill Self, center, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kansas head coach Bill Self, center, talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Eric Gay AP

Kansas’ men’s basketball team has added a nonconference game to its 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule.

The Jayhawks will play UTEP at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 in Allen Fieldhouse, both schools announced Thursday.

The game will replace the KU-Tarleton State contest that was canceled in December because of COVID-19 issues in Tarleton’s program. It will provide KU a game during a break in the schedule that was to last from Sunday until the Big 12 Tournament on March 10-13 at T-Mobile Center.

The KU-UTEP game will be televised on an ESPN platform with specifics to be announced, KU officials indicated in a release. UTEP’s athletic department website said in a release that the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Miners will also play at KU during the 2021-22 season, UTEP officials announced Thursday.

KU will conclude the Big 12 regular season with a game against Baylor set for 7 p.m. Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. UTEP (10-10, 6-8 in Conference USA) will complete league play with games against Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

A KU official said Thursday that the KU-Baylor game would remain “Senior Night” for the Jayhawks’ senior class of Marcus Garrett, Mitch Lightfoot and Chris Teahan.

Asked recently about possibly scheduling a game to play next week, KU coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks had found “some opponents that possibly could play.” He said playing a game prior to the postseason tournament would help “rhythm, shaking the rust off and everything.”

UTEP, which is coached by Rodney Terry, is 3-1 all-time versus Kansas. KU won the last meeting, 67-63, in the third-place game of the 2013 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Bahamas.

The school, formerly named Texas Western, edged KU, 81-80, in double overtime in a NCAA Regional on March 12, 1966 in Lubbock, Texas. UTEP defeated KU the following season, 71-67, on Dec. 17, 1966 in Chicago. The Miners defeated No. 1 seed KU, 66-60, on March 22, 1992 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game in Dayton, Ohio.

