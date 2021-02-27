KU Jayhawks men’s basketball vs. Baylor Bears: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info

Baylor coach Scott Drew, right, argues a call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

TV /radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG F 0 Flo Thamba 6-10 Jr. 3.7 G 31 MaCio Teague 6-4 Sr. 14.7 G 45 Davion Mitchell 6-2 Jr. 13.4 G 12 Jared Butler 6-3 Jr. 17.1 G 11 Mark Vital 6-5 Sr. 5.7 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.0 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.8 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.8 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.3

About No. 2 Baylor (18-0, 10-0 Big 12): BU is off to its best start in school history. The Bears went 17-0 in 2011-12 and reached the Elite Eight that season. … The Bears overcame their first double-digit deficit of the season in Tuesday’s 77-72 win over Iowa State in Waco, Texas. ISU led, 32-15, in the first half. Baylor, which had a 20-day COVID-19 pause entering the ISU game, had won its previous 17 games by at least eight points, including 10 by double digits. … BU is 10-1 vs. ranked teams the last two seasons, the first team since Indiana (1974 to ‘76) to win 10 of 11. … Baylor’s 18-game winning streak is second-longest in program history (23 in 2019-20). … Baylor is 43-4 since MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell became eligible at the start of 2019-20. … Head coach Scott Drew is in his 18th season in Waco and is BU’s all-time wins leader (360-213). Drew is 6-25 versus KU. … Baylor joins Duke, Gonzaga and Kansas as the only programs ranked No. 1 in three of the last five seasons. … Jared Butler had 30 points in BU’s 77-69 win over KU on Jan. 18 in Waco, Texas. He scored 31 against KU in a 78-70 loss to KU on March 9, 2019 and scored 22 points in a 67-55 win inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 11, 2020. ... Butler originally enrolled at Alabama in the summer of 2018, but transferred to Baylor in August of that year and received immediate eligibility.

About No. 17 Kansas (17-8, 11-6 Big 12): Kansas leads the all-time series with Baylor, 33-7, including a 17-1 in games played in Lawrence, 16-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks, who went 1-1 versus Baylor last season, have won 14 of the past 17 meetings. Earlier this season, Baylor defeated Kansas, 77-69, on Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Christian Braun scored 17 points and Ochai Agbaji 16 for KU; Jared Butler had 30 points for BU. … Texas’ 75-72 overtime win over KU on Tuesday made the Longhorns the second team to sweep a regular-season home-and-home series in the Bill Self era. BU on Saturday will try to become the third to sweep KU. …KU is 6-6 against ranked teams this season. … Bill Self 518-117 while at Kansas, 725-222 all-time. He is 24-6 versus Baylor. … KU’s overtime game vs. Texas was KU’s first overtime game since Nov. 27, 2019, when the Jayhawks defeated Dayton, 90-84, in the Maui Invitational championship game. … KU has had five or more players score in double figures six times this season. KU is 4-2 in those games. …Ochai Agbaji has made three or more threes in a game 13 times this season and 21 times in his career. … Jalen Wilson has grabbed five or more rebounds in 21 games. Wilson leads KU and ranks third in the Big 12 at 8.0 rebounds per game. Wilson has nine double-doubles this season including six in his last seven games. ... KU has won 37 straight regular-season home finales, a streak which began in 1983-84. KU’s home finale this season will not be Senior Night as a nonconference game against UTEP has been scheduled for Thursday. The Baylor game remains designated Senior Night this season.