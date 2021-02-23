KU Jayhawks basketball vs. Texas: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

The details

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

TV /radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 13.0 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 12.7 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 13.7 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.3 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.3 P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 4 Greg Brown 6-9 Fr. 10.8 F 20 Jericho Sims 6-10 Sr. 8.2 G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Sr. 13.1 G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Jr. 15.6 G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Jr. 14.1

About No. 17 Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 35-10, including an 11-7 mark in Frank Erwin Center. The Jayhawks have won three of the last four games, 13 of 15 and 18 of 21 in the series. Texas defeated KU, 84-59, on Jan. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU is trying to avoid losing both games of a home-and-home season series in conference play for the second time in the Bill Self era. Oklahoma State beat KU twice in 2017-18. … KU won both games a year ago: 66-57 on Jan. 18, 2020 in Austin and 69-58 on Feb. 3, 2020 at Allen Fieldhouse. … Self is 25-8 versus Texas as KU coach. He is 518-116 while at Kansas, 725-221 all-time. … KU has 11 league wins for the 27th consecutive season beginning in 1994-95. … KU is 6-5 against ranked opponents in 2020-21. … KU had five or more players score in double figures in five games, including Saturday’s win over Texas Tech. … Kansas led wire-to-wire Saturday versus Texas Tech, the first time the Jayhawks led the whole game over a ranked opponent since Dec. 8, 2019, when Kansas defeated No. 20 Colorado, 72-58. … David McCormack has scored in double figures in 15 games this season, including seven of the last eight. … Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures 20 times this season and 42 times in his career. … Mitch Lightfoot leads the team in charges taken with 13. …Jalen Wilson has led the team in rebounds in six straight games. … Marcus Garrett has scored in double figures in 10 games, eight times in league games.

About No. 14 Texas (13-6, 7-5 Big 12): Texas has lost four of its last six and five of its last eight games. … Courtney Ramey scored a career-high 28 points in UT’s last game, a 84-82 loss to West Virginia on Saturday in Austin, Texas. He was 7-of-8 from three. … Texas has played just six games in 35 days because of COVID-19 protocols and weather issues in Texas. … Texas is 261-57 at the Erwin Center in the last 19 seasons (dating to the start of the 2002-03 season). UT is 70-31 at home during the Shaka Smart era (7-5 this season). … Matt Coleman has had at least seven assists in two of the last three games. He has scored in double figures 15 times this season and 70 times in his career. … Jericho Sims has reached double figures in scoring eight times this season and 29 times in his career. …Freshman Greg Brown, a 6-9 McDonald’s All-American out of Austin, Texas, was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, No. 9 by 247Sports.com and No. 9 by ESPN.com. He scored 3,007 points in four seasons at Vandergrift High School. He had five points and five boards in the first meeting vs. KU. ... Andrew Jones was named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference Male Sportsperson of the Year recognizing his return to the court following a bout with leukemia. … Texas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 18 of the last 21 seasons and 26 of the last 31. …