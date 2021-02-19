Kansas Jayhawks’ last three games to be ‘extremely competitive and fun,’ Self says

Texas Tech, which has had its last three men’s basketball games postponed because of COVID-19 issues and arctic weather conditions in Texas, is scheduled to play its first game in 11 days Saturday at Kansas.

“I like Beard and all, but hopefully that’s a very rusty group coming in here Saturday,” KU coach Bill Self said jokingly Thursday on his weekly radio show.

He was referring to fifth-year Tech coach Chris Beard and the No. 15-ranked Red Raiders, who will take a 14-6 record, 6-5 in Big 12 Conference play, into a 1 p.m. contest at No. 23 KU (16-7, 10-5). It will be shown live on ESPN.

Texas Tech dropped an 82-71 decision to West Virginia in its last game on Feb. 9 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. That’s the same arena where KU edged Tech, 58-57, on Dec. 17.

“They’ll be amped up, no question, but we will be too,” Self said.

The Jayhawks will take a four-game winning streak into their much-anticipated three-game season-ending stretch. KU plays No. 15 Tech on Saturday, then travels to No. 12 Texas on Tuesday and finishes against No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 27 at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I think these last three games will be extremely competitive and fun games,” Self said. “Without making predictions of who is going to win and whatnot … I know one thing. We can (win) that’s for sure if we go out and hook up and play like we’re capable, but we also can be had, too. They should be fun games.”

The Jayhawks enter this stretch struggling on offense but faring well on the defensive end. KU held Kansas State to its lowest point total in Bramlage Coliseum history in winning, 59-41, on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks defeated Iowa State, 64-50, last Saturday in Ames.

“I am not going to get down at all about us scoring less points as long as we keep winning,” Self said, “because this is a year W’s are most important, not artistic ability. I’m good with it.”

Self noted that, “I don’t think it behooves us to play games in the 80’s against good offensive teams. I think on the road if it is in the 60’s it benefits us. I think at home the first one to 70 (points) should win. Certainly I hope our guys buy into that. Fans may not buy into that as much. Our players know what gives us the best chance to win.”

Self in a Friday video call with media said he’s pretty much “settled in on our top seven (rotation players)“ for the final three games. He’s sold on the starting five of David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Marcus Garrett and Jalen Wilson with Mitch Lightfoot and Bryce Thompson the first two off the bench.

“Hopefully Juan (Dajuan Harris) and Tristan (Enaruna) can give us some great minutes as well,” Self said.

Specifically asked about the roles of wings Enaruna and Tyon Grant-Foster, Self said: “Just be ready when their number is called. We’ve had all of November and December to prepare for this. Like with Tyon, he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities but also there hasn’t been a consistency with that. Tristan is a little different to me. I still think Tristan can get in there and win us a game. Certainly I hope that to be the case.”

He said there’s always a chance Grant-Foster could be a factor at some point this season or postseason.

“He’s plenty talented enough,” Self said. “He hasn’t had many opportunities (but) we probably haven’t looked as good as what we could when he’s been in there. That’s not all on him. That’s kind of the way it’s been.:”

Junior power forward McCormack says he believes the Jayhawks are ready.

“Every game is going to have some energy behind it,” McCormack said Friday. “We have momentum on our side. We are going to play with energy. We know each game will mean something. (We’ll) play our hearts out and leave it all on the court.”