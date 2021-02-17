University of Kansas

Sunflower Showdown men’s basketball: KU vs. K-State lineups, tipoff time, streaming

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

David McCormack

6-10

Jr.

13.0

F

10

Jalen Wilson

6-8

Fr.

12.8

G

30

Ochai Agbaji

6-5

Jr.

13.9

G

0

Marcus Garrett

6-5

Sr.

10.1

G

2

Christian Braun

6-6

So.

10.5

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

21

Davion Bradford

7-0

Fr.

7.1

F

11

Antonio Gordon

6-9

So.

5.9

G

0

Mike McGuirl

6-2

Sr.

11.7

G

24

Nijel Pack

6-0

Fr.

12.6

G

2

Selton Miguel

6-4

Fr.

7.5

About No. 23 Kansas (15-7, 9-5): KU leads the all-time series 200-94, including a 27-5 record versus K-State in Bramlage Coliseum. … KU has won four games in a row, 12 of 13 and 61 of the last 67 in the series. … The Jayhawks have won four of the last seven vs. K-State at Bramlage. K-State last won over KU at Bramlage, 74-67, on Feb. 5, 2019. … Bill Self is 35-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … KU won the first meeting this season, 74-51, on Feb. 2, in Allen Fieldhouse. David McCormack and Christian Braun had 18 points apiece and Ochai Agbaji 15 for KU. Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl had 10 points apiece for K-State. … Self is 516-116 while at Kansas, 723-221 all-time. … KU had nine steals in Saturday’s 64-50 win at Iowa State, one shy of tying a season high set three times. … ISU scored 50 points, tying the fewest points allowed by KU this season. Omaha scored 50 on Dec. 11. … Mitch Lightfoot has drawn 10 charging calls. … Jalen Wilson has scored 10 or more points in six straight games. He has scored 20 or more points four times. … McCormack has scored in double figures seven straight games and 14 times his junior season. … Marcus Garrett had five steals at ISU, most since he had six against West Virginia on Jan. 19, 2019.

About Kansas State (5-17, 1-12): K-State has lost 12 straight games. It is K-State’s longest in-season losing streak in school history and the second longest skid in K-State history, trailing only a 15-game streak that covered games in both the 1921-22 and 1922-23 seasons. … K-State’s last win was 60-58 over Omaha on Dec. 29 at Bramlage Coliseum. … Bruce Weber is 3-18 versus KU as K-State coach. … Sophomore Antonio Gordon collected his first career double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds) in K-State’s last game, a 67-60 loss Saturday at Oklahoma State. It marked his second double-digit scoring game of the season and the first since his career-high 23-point effort versus Baylor on Dec. 19. … K-State is 119-271 all-time against Top 25 opponents. The Wildcats have 14 suffered consecutive losses against ranked teams, including an 0-9 mark this season. … K-State has started three true freshmen in 11 games. … Mike McGuirl has started all 22 games and has the team’s longest current active start streak at 27 games. … K-State has allowed double-digit three-pointers in seven games. … The Wildcats have scored 30 or more points in the paint in 10 games. … K-State has not led at halftime in 12 consecutive games. … Nijel Pack has scored in double figures in eight straight games and 12 overall his freshman season. He has made at least three threes in nine games. … Davion Bradford has scored in double figures six times. … Kaosi Ezeagu has 22 points in the last three games after scoring two points in the previous three games.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service