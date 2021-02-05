Jayhawks coach was supposed to pay KU $500K to leave. His settlement is different

Kansas football offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon instructs his quarterbacks during a 2020 practice. Andrew Eisch/KU Athletics

Former Kansas football offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon will not be paying KU Athletics a $500,000 buyout to take a new job as his previous contract stated, according to a settlement agreement obtained by The Kansas City Star through an open records request.

Dearmon, instead, will pay KU $100,000 in 24 monthly payments of $4,166.67 beginning May 1.

In return, the settlement agreement contains a non-disparagement clause, stating that “Dearmon understands and agrees that he will not make or publish, directly or indirectly, any materially negative comments verbally or in writing, on social media or in any other forum to anyone about the University, Kansas Athletics, Inc., or any current or former employee of the University and/or Athletics, that might cause an individual to reasonably question the integrity, quality, character, competence or diligence of the University of Kansas, Kansas Athletics, Inc., or its administrators, coaches, faculty and/or staff.”

Dearmon also agreed to waive rights to pursue any future legal action against KU Athletics. There’s also a non-admission clause in the document, stating, “Nothing in this Agreement constitutes or shall be portrayed or regarded as an admission of any wrongdoing, fault, violation, liability, or unlawful activity by Dearmon, Athletics, or any other Released Party.”

The situation regarding Dearmon’s buyout has been a much-discussed topic among fans since he decided to leave KU for the offensive coordinating position at Middle Tennessee last week.

Dearmon, who was one of the lowest-paid coordinators in Power Five football while making $250,000 each year, had an original contract that stated he would owe KU $500,000 within 45 days if he took an assistant coaching job elsewhere. That meant there was the potential — if the contract was enforced — that Dearmon would have actually lost money by serving 1 1/2 seasons as the Jayhawks’ OC and then taking a new job as an assistant.

KU coach Les Miles made a quick hire to replace Dearmon, announcing the addition of Mike DeBord earlier this week. DeBord will make more than double what his predecessor did, signing a two-year contract that will pay him $600,000 annually. That deal also includes a buyout clause, as DeBord will owe $600,000 if he leaves KU for another coaching opportunity before his two-year term expires.

Kansas Athletics also announced this week that it is projecting a $30 million reduction in revenues this fiscal year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.