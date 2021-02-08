KU basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

The details

When/where: 8 p.m., Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 Kalib Boone 6-9 So. 9.1 G 2 Cade Cunningham 6-8 Fr. 18.2 G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-5 Jr. 10.2 G 14 Bryce Williams 6-2 Sr. 8.2 G 0 Avery Anderson 6-3 Fr. 9.6 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 12.6 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 9.9 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.1 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.2 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.3

About Oklahoma State (12-5, 5-5 Big 12): The Cowboys are 3-2 (with two COVID-19 postponements) since defeating KU, 75-70, on Jan. 12 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. On Saturday, OSU beat Texas, 75-67, in double overtime at Gallagher-Iba. … Mike Boynton is 63-54 in four seasons at OSU. That includes a 25-39 record in Big 12 games. He is 3-5 versus KU as OSU coach. … Under Boynton, the Cowboys have posted 11 wins over ranked opponents, including six victories over top-10 squads. ... OSU is 3-3 against ranked opponents this season. … Former KU director of basketball operations Barry Hinson is in his second season as OSU basketball analyst. … Cannen Cunningham, the brother of OSU freshman sensation Cade Cunningham, is in his second season as assistant coach. … Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele played on the gold-medal winning USA Basketball Under 19 team at the FIBA World Cup in Heraklion, Greece. … Likekele, a guard, averages 7.1 rebounds a game. … Former Oral Roberts head coach Scott Sutton, son of the late Eddie Sutton, is in his fourth year on the OSU coaching staff. … OSU is 6-2 on the road. ... Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe has three double-doubles in the last four games. He did not play against Texas on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury. He watched the Texas game in street clothes from the bench area. … Kalib Boone has made 27 of his last 37 shots.

About Kansas (12-7, 6-5 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Cowboys, 118-60. KU is 49-10 against OSU in Allen Fieldhouse. … OSU snapped a five-game losing streak to KU by winning, 75-70, on Jan. 12 in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Freshman sensation Cunningham (18 points) led four Cowboys in double figures. Bryce Williams, Avery Anderson and Likekele had 17, 14 and 10 points respectively. David McCormack had 24 points and 12 boards for KU. … KU has won eight of the last 11 in the series. … Bill Self is 21-11 versus Oklahoma State as KU coach. … Kansas has experienced only one regular-season conference sweep by a Big 12 opponent. In 122 regular-season Big 12 home-and-home series during the Self era, Kansas has 82 sweeps, 39 splits and has been swept once (by Oklahoma State in 2017-2018). … Five Jayhawks scored in double figures against West Virginia on Saturday, marking the third time this season KU has had five players with 10 or more points. Kansas is 2-1 in those games. … Senior Mitch Lightfoot drew his team-leading eighth charge on Saturday.. … McCormack had 17 points against WVU. It marked his 24th career game with 10-plus points, including his 11th of the season and fourth straight. … Ochai Agbaji (13 points at WVU) has scored in double figures in 17 games this season, 39 for his career. Agbaji has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 14 games. … Agbaji has made three or more threes 10 times this season and 18 times in his career. … KU is 4-5 against ranked teams in 2020-21.