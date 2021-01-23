Kansas basketball in tailspin after OU sends Jayhawks to third straight Big 12 loss

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) and Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) AP

After winning a Big 12-record 11 consecutive road games spanning two seasons, Kansas men’s basketball team has suddenly dropped three straight contests in its league rivals’ buildings.

Unranked Oklahoma, which fell to No. 9-ranked KU by four points two weeks ago at Allen Fieldhouse, upended the Jayhawks, 75-68, on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Austin Reaves added 16 (10 of 11 from the line) as the Sooners improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play. Marcus Garrett scored 21 points with 12 rebounds for KU, which dropped a game behind OU at 4-4 in Big 12 play and 10-5 overall.

Jalen Wilson had 13 points and Ochai Agbaji 10 for the Jayhawks, who have dropped three consecutive games — at OU, at Baylor and at Oklahoma State.

The three-game losing streak is the school’s longest since 2012-13 season, when Oklahoma State defeated KU in Lawrence and TCU and OU downed the Jayhawks in their home arenas.

It has tied for the longest losing streak in the 18-year Bill Self era. The Jayhawks also lost three in a row in 2004-05 — at Texas Tech, against Iowa State at home and at OU. No KU team has lost more than three in a row in a season in Self era.

Brady Manek, who missed the first game in Lawrence because of COVID-19 protocols in OU’s program, scored five points in 20 minutes Saturday. Jalen Hill, who also missed the first game, had seven points in 18 minutes..

OU, which led by one at halftime, led, 40-35, with 15:41 left and 45-40 at 13:00.

KU coach Self was called for a technical foul with 12:15, Reaves hitting one of two foul shots and giving OU a 46-42 lead at 11:52.

Perhaps fired up after the T, the Jayhawks grabbed a 52-51 lead at 9:05.

Manek hit a three to give the Sooners a 58-54 lead at 7:54. Then after a missed shot and Garrett turnover, Reaves made a jumper and it was 60-54 OU at 5:51.

KU trailed by seven, 63-56, with 5:00 to play. At that point, Dajuan Harris stole the basketball and hit a three from the corner to cut the gap to 63-59 at 4:00.

KU trailed 63-60 at 3:40 after Agbaji hit one of two free throws. Reaves and Umoja Gibson hit buckets to make it 67-60 at 1:59. Reaves answered an Agbaji three with two free throws and after two Harkless free throws it was 71-63 at :49. However, Agbaji hit a three to cut the gap to 71-66 at :41.

Harmon scored 13 points and Umoja Gibson (10 points) six as OU led, 29-28, at halftime. Wilson, who scored eight of KU’s first 11 points, finished the half with nine points. Garrett had 10 points and five rebounds and McCormack five points in the half.

Wilson scored eight early points and KU led, 16-10 at 15:21. At that point, Harmon also had eight for OU.

The Sooners shrugged off their slow start, going on a 14-0 run to grab a 24-16 lead at 9:40. Gibson had two threes in that surge. KU crept to within one point and had the ball right before half. Wilson missed a three and Harmon missed a halfcourt shot as OU led by one at the break.

KU is off to its worst start in league play through eight games since the 1988-89 season when KU was 3-4. The Jayhawks are 2-3 on the road in league play in 2020-21, dropping the three straight after upending Texas Tech and TCU on the road to open conference play.

KU was supposed to play a home game against Iowa State a week ago, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Cyclones’ program.

The Jayhawks have dropped four of six games entering a home game versus TCU set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen. TCU, which fell to KU, 93-64, on Jan. 5 in Fort Worth, Texas, has had two straight games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The KU-TCU game was originally set for Tuesday.