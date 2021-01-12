KU basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr. gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma.

TV/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 11.1 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.5 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.8 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 8.5 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 14.7 P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 Kalib Boone 6-9 So. 7.1 G 2 Cade Cunningham 6-8 Fr. 17.8 G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-5 Jr. 12.3 G 14 Bryce Williams 6-2 Sr. 7.6 G 0 Avery Anderson 6-3 So. 8.5

About No. 6 Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Cowboys, 118-59. The Jayhawks have won five in a row and eight out of 10 games in the series. KU’s last loss to OSU was an 82-64 decision on March 3, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. KU is 36-35 all-time at Gallagher-Iba Arena. … Bill Self is 21-10 versus Oklahoma State as KU coach. He has a 6-7 record in KU games played in Stillwater. … KU is 10-2 or better for the seventh-straight season beginning in 2014-15. … KU hit 11 of 19 free throws in Saturday’s 63-59 win over Oklahoma for a season-low 57.8%. … KU is 9-0 when leading with 5:00 remaining in regulation. … KU is 10-0 when outrebounding its opponent. … Since 2017-2018, Kansas is 28-6 (.823) in games decided by five points or less. … Mitch Lightfoot had two blocked shots versus Oklahoma and is 17th on KU’s all-time list with 110 rejections …. David McCormack had a streak of 21 consecutive made free throws halted Saturday. … Jalen Wilson has four games with 10-plus rebounds. … Ochai Agbaji has made three or more threes in seven games this season. He’s made three or more threes 15 times in his career. KU is 15-0 when Agbaji makes three or more threes.

About Oklahoma State (8-3, 2-3 Big 12): The Cowboys, who have won two of their last three games, have defeated Kansas State (70-54), Texas Tech (82-77, OT), Wichita State (67-64), Oral Roberts (83-78), Oakland (84-71), Marquette (70-62), Texas Southern (85-65) and UT Arlington (75-68) and lost to West Virginia (87-84), Texas (77-74) and TCU (77-76). … Mike Boynton is 59-52 in four seasons at OSU. That includes a 22-37 record in Big 12 games. He is 2-5 versus KU as OSU coach. … The Cowboys have four victories over top-10 squads during Boynton’s four seasons as OSU coach … Former KU director of basketball operations Barry Hinson is in his second season as OSU basketball analyst. … Cannen Cunningham, the brother of OSU freshman sensation Cade Cunningham, is in his second season as assistant coach. … Isaac Likekele, a 6-5 junior, averages 8.1 rebounds a game. … Cunningham and Likekele played on the gold-medal winning USA Basketball Under 19 team at the FIBA World Cup in Heraklion, Greece. … Former Oral Roberts head coach Scott Sutton, son of the late Eddie Sutton, is in his fourth year on the OSU coaching staff. ... The Cowboys’ pressure defense forces 14.4 turnovers a game and has held teams to 39.8% shooting.