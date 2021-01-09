University of Kansas

KU basketball vs. Oklahoma: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger calls a play to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger calls a play to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson) Jerry Larson AP

The details

When/where: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

TV/radio: CBS; 1510 AM and 94.5 FM (WHB 810 AM is airing NFL games)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Oklahoma

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

52

Kur Kuath

6-10

Sr.

7.6

F

35

Brady Manek

6-9

Sr.

13.2

G

15

Alondes Williams

6-5

Sr.

7.7

G

12

Austin Reaves

6-5

Sr.

15.9

G

11

De’Vion Harmon

6-2

So.

10.8

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

David McCormack

6-10

Jr.

10.5

G

2

Christian Braun

6-6

So.

11.0

G

30

Ochai Agbaji

6-5

Jr.

14.8

G

0

Marcus Garrett

6-5

Sr.

9.1

G

10

Jalen Wilson

6-9

Fr.

15.2

About Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12): The Sooners this season have lost to Baylor (76-61), Texas Tech (69-67) and Xavier (99-77) and defeated West Virginia (75-71), TCU (82-78), Houston Baptist (84-65), Oral Roberts (79-65), Florida A&M (85-54) and UTSA (105-66). The KU game is OU’s fourth straight game against a top-15 opponent, third in a row against top-10 foes. OU in this stretch so far has lost to No. 15 Texas Tech and defeated No. 9 West Virginia in Norman, Oklahoma and also lost at No. 2 Baylor. … The Sooners have had three games called off because of COVID-19 protocols. … Oklahoma has won four of its last seven games against ranked teams. … Lon Kruger is 4-14 versus KU as OU coach and 9-24 overall vs. the Jayhawks. Kruger, 68, has a 172-109 record in 10 years at Oklahoma and is 651-413 overall in stops at OU, Kansas State, Illinois, Florida and UNLV. ... Three Sooners have scored at least 29 points in a game this season. Brady Manek had 29 points against UTSA, Austin Reaves 32 versus TCU and Umoja Gibson 29 against West Virginia. … Manek has started 100 games at OU. … KU is the only Big 12 team with a winning all-time record against the Sooners. … OU sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was a teammate of Jalen Wilson at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. OU freshman guard Trey Phipps was a teammate of KU freshman Bryce Thompson at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About No. 6 Kansas (9-2, 3-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 150-68, including a 50-7 record at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won two in a row and eight of 10 in the series. KU has won 19 in a row over OU in Lawrence. KU’s last loss to OU at Allen was 80-77 on Feb. 17, 1993. … Bill Self is 22-5 versus OU as KU coach. … KU is 9-2 or better for the seventh-straight season. … Kansas has had four different leading scorers in each of its last four games: David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji. ... Dajuan Harris, who had a career-high seven assists in Tuesday’s 93-64 victory at TCU, has three or more assists in five games. … Wilson, who grabbed eight rebounds at TCU, has secured five or more boards in nine games. … KU is 13-0 when junior Agbaji hits three or more threes. … McCormack has made 20 straight free throws. His last miss came against Creighton on December 8, 2020. He is 38-of-44 from the line for 86.4%… KU, which lost to Texas, 84-59, on Saturday, has never lost consecutive games at home, league or otherwise, in the 18-year Self era. Last time KU lost two straight home games was during the 1988-89 season. KU that season dropped four in a row at home: to Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service