KU Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, notes

The details

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. WVU Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Derek Culver 6-10 Jr. 14.4 F 11 Emmitt Matthews 6-7 Jr. 7.4 F 34 Oscar Tshiebwe 6-9 So. 8.8 G 4 Miles McBride 6-2 So. 15.0 G 22 Sean McNeil 6-3 Jr. 10.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 9.8 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 10.6 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 15.3 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 8.8 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 14.3

About No. 7 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0 Big 12): The Mountaineers, who have won four straight games, have lost to Gonzaga (87-82) and defeated Iowa State (70-65), Richmond (87-71), South Dakota State (79-71), VCU (78-66), Western Kentucky (70-64), Georgetown (80-71) and North Texas (62-50). … Iowa State led Friday’s Big 12 opener by nine points in the second half. West Virginia missed seven of its final eight field goal attempts while ISU, which suffered 21 turnovers, failed to convert a basket during the final three minutes. … Bob Huggins is 888-373 in his 39th season as a head coach. He is 298-162 in his 14th season at WVU. Huggins is 5-14 versus KU as WVU coach. … West Virginia’s last two wins against top-five ranked teams away from home came against No. 2 Ohio State (67-59) in 2019 in Columbus, Ohio and against No. 2 Kentucky (73-66) in the 2010 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in Syracuse, New York. … WVU is 1-1 vs. ranked teams this season. … Sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the preseason all-Big 12 team. He was named all-Big 12 second team last season. … WVU has led the country in offensive rebounds the last three seasons: 471 in 2019-20, 525 in 2018-19 and 521 in 2017-18. … Junior forward Derek Culver is one of two players (TCU’s Kevin Samuel) in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. Culver averages 14.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. … Sophomore guard Miles McBride has a team-high 34 assists and 15 steals and has made 11 threes. He averages a team-leading 15.0 ppg.

About No. 3 Kansas (7-1, 1-0 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series 14-5. The Jayhawks have won four in a row and eight out of nine games in the series. … KU is 8-0 vs. WVU at Allen Fieldhouse and 3-0 in the Big 12 Tournament. KU is 3-5 versus WVU in meetings in Morgantown with the Mountaineers winning five of the last seven games at WVU Coliseum. … KU has trailed WVU by nine or more points in eight of the last 14 meetings with WVU. KU has come back to win six of those eight contests. … … Bill Self is 14-5 vs. West Virginia. … KU is 7-1 for the second-straight season and 7-1 or better for the seventh-consecutive season beginning in 2014-15. … The Jayhawks are 3-1 versus ranked opponents. KU is 1-1 versus top-10 teams in 2020-21. … Kansas’ last six losses have been to ranked foes, with three of those opponents ranked in the top five. ... KU’s last loss in a conference home opener came to Texas Tech on Jan. 2, 2018. … Through eight games, Kansas has had five different players lead the team in scoring. … Junior wing Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures seven times this season and 29 times for his career. …. Marcus Garrett has had five or more rebounds in five games, including the last two. … Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson tied for the most turnovers by an individual Kansas player this season with four apiece versus Texas Tech. ... KU’s 12-game homecourt winning streak is tops in the Big 12 and ties for the 12th longest streak nationally.