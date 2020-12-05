KU Jayhawks vs. North Dakota State Bison: Lineups, tipoff time, streaming, notes

KU’s Ochai Agbaji blows by ISU’s Michael Jacobson for a bucket during the first half of a game against the Cyclones. rsugg@kcstar.com

The details

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

Streaming/radio: Big 12 Now on ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. North Dakota St. Ht. Yr. PPG F 34 Rocky Kreuser 6-10 Sr. 9.7 G 5 Sam Griesel 6-6 Jr. 7.3 G 11 Jarius Cook 6-3 So. 6.7 G 23 Maleeck Harden-Hayes 6-7 So. 8.0 G 3 Tyree Eady 6-5 Jr. 10.0 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 10.0 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 13.8 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr 17.0 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 15.3

About North Dakota State (0-3): The Bison lost to No. 9-ranked Creighton, 69-58, on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska to fall to 0-3. The 11-point final margin was NDSU’s closest against a nationally ranked opponent since a 75-65 defeat at No. 10 USC on Nov. 13, 2017. … N.D. State has also lost to Nebraska, 79-57, and Nevada, 62-48, both games contested in Lincoln, Nebraska. … Tyree Eady is the team’s only double-digit scorer at 10.0 points per game. ... Sam Griesel, who is 6-foot-6, leads the squad in rebounding at 8.7 rpg. ... N.D. State averages 54.3 ppg while allowing 70.0. … Sixth-year coach David Richman is 121-78 in seven seasons at NDSU. The Bison have claimed two Summit League regular season titles, three Summit League tournament titles and three NCAA Tournament berths in his tenure. … The Bison finished 25-8 overall and went 13-3 in the Summit League last season. … Dezmond McKinney, a 6-0 freshman guard, attended Raytown South High School. … NDSU was picked to finish third of nine teams in the Summit League preseason poll. UMKC was picked seventh. … Senior forward Rocky Kreuser was voted second-team preseason all-Summit League.He is NDSU’s top returning scorer at 10.0 ppg … NDSU ranked No. 1 in the country in free throw percentage (79.8%) last season. That surpassed the previous school-record mark of 77.7% set in 2018-19. The Bison have made 72.1% (31 of 43) of their free throws this season.

About No. 7 Kansas (3-1): KU is 1-0 all-time against North Dakota State. The No. 3-seed Jayhawks edged the No. 14-seed Bison, 84-74, in a first-round NCAA Midwest Regional game on March 20, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sherron Collins scored 32 points while Cole Aldrich had 23 points and 13 rebounds for KU. NDSU standout Ben Woodside scored 37 points. Woodside, the school’s all-time leading scorer, played eight seasons overseas, retiring at age 31 to become a youth coach. … KU is 3-1 for the second-straight season and 3-1 or better for the 15th-consecutive season dating to 2006-07. … The Jayhawks had four players score in double figures against Washburn and Gonzaga and three players in double figures against Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27. … With 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting against Washburn on Tuesday, junior Ochai Agbaji extended his double-figures scoring streak to four games this season and 26 times in his career. Agbaji scored a season-high 18 points against Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27. … KU has won nine straight games in Allen Fieldhouse ... Just family members and friends of KU’s players and coaches will be allowed entry on Saturday. However, about 2,500 fans will be allowed into the fieldhouse for Tuesday’s 4 p.m. game versus Creighton.