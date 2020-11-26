KU Jayhawks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

Gonzaga coach Mark Few yells at his team on defense during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The details

When/where: 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida.

TV/radio: Fox; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG* F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 6.9 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 5.3 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 10.0 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.2 G 24 Bryce Thompson** 6-5 Fr. 0.0 P No. Gonzaga Ht. Yr. PPG* F 22 Anton Watson 6-8 So. 4.9 F 2 Drew Timme 6-10 So. 9.8 F 24 Corey Kispert 6-7 Sr. 13.9 G 11 Joel Ayayi 6-5 Jr. 10.6 G 1 Jalen Suggs 6-4 Fr. 0.0

*stats from last season; **Tyon Grant-Foster could also start

About No. 6 Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12 in 2019-20): KU is 1-0 all-time against Gonzaga. The Jayhawks prevailed, 80-66, on Nov. 13, 1998 in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won its last two meetings against No. 1-ranked teams — last season at Baylor (64-61 on Feb. 22, 2020) and in the Champions Classic vs. Duke (77-75 on Nov, 15, 2016 in New York). … KU is 9-16 all-time against No. 1-ranked foes, including 4-2 against top-ranked teams under coach Bill Self. … Self is 501-109 in 18 seasons at KU. … Gonzaga and KU rank 1-2 in wins over the last 10 seasons (2010-11 to 2019-20). Gonzaga has 308, KU 299. Kentucky is third at 295. … KU has met eight of the 10 current members of the West Coast Conference and has a combined 31-3 record against the league – 9-1 vs. Pepperdine, 5-0 vs. Santa Clara, 5-1 vs. San Francisco, 4-1 vs. BYU, 3-0 vs. Pacific, 3-0 vs. San Diego, 1-0 vs. Gonzaga, 1-0 vs. Portland. … KU lost its opener a year ago, 68-66 to Duke in the Champions Classic. … KU has won 16 straight games dating to last season. … KU’s players will be wearing a patch that reads “United We Stand” signifying the team’s stance on recent social injustice issues in the U.S.

About No. 1 Gonzaga (31-2, 15-1 West Coast in 2019-20): Mark Few is 599-124 in 21 years at Gonzaga. … Few shares the same birthday as KU’s Bill Self (Dec. 27 1962). ... The Zags have won 16 straight regular season openers since a loss to Saint Joseph’s in the 2003 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. … Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll last season before finishing No. 2 in the final poll (behind KU) with one first-place vote. The Zags have now been ranked No. 1 in five of the last nine seasons. … Gonzaga has won 30 or more games four straight seasons. … The Zags reached the national title game in 2017, losing to North Carolina, 71-65. … Gonzaga freshman point guard Jalen Suggs was the 2019-20 MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year. He averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game during his senior season at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota. A quarterback, he had several major college offers in football. He passed for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year. He also played defense, intercepting nine passes, two for touchdowns. … Transfer Andrew Nembhard, who averaged 11.2 points a game for Florida in 2019-20, was ruled eligible by the NCAA Tuesday. The 6-5 junior logged 33 minutes per game for Florida last season. … Gonzaga assistant coach Roger Powell played for KU coach Self at Illinois during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons.