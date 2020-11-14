Sunrise Christian’s Zach Clemence makes it official, signs letter with KU basketball

Sunrise Christian Academy’s Zach Clemence #21 is seen against Hillcrest Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) AP

Zach Clemence, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, signed his national letter-of-intent with the KU Jayhawks on Saturday morning in a ceremony in his high school’s gym.

“Everything,” Clemence said Saturday, asked by Sunrise Christian Academy coach Luke Barnwell what signing meant to him. “I wanted all the work I’ve put in to lead to this point.”

Seated next to his parents at a table in the gym — with all three wearing KU hats and T-shirts — Clemence noted that he felt “joy. I’m really happy. It’s the right fit for me — players, coaches, how it fits for me.”

KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said Clemence’s shooting ability could create matchup problems for the Jayhawks’ opponents.

“We haven’t had anybody here like Zach that is truly a four that can maybe be the best shooter in a game,” Self said in a release from KU announcing Clemence’s signing. “I anticipate him coming in and being able to play multiple positions on the perimeter and if we decide to go really small he would be a nightmare-type matchup for five men. He’s got a chance to be an impact player that we will be counting on for sure.”

Clemence, the No. 35-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com — was one of four Sunrise players to sign with schools on Saturday morning. The week-long official signing period had started on Wednesday.

Kendall Brown signed with Baylor, Kennedy Chandler with Tennessee and Kenny Pohto with Minnesota.

“We’re proud of him. He’s been wanting this since he was 8, 10 years old,” Clemence’s dad, Elliott, said at Saturday’s ceremony. “He’s been wanting to work to improve and get better all the time. He finally achieved the first step of his goals.”

Noted coach Barnwell: “He is the most humble, serving, kind, generous person you’ll find, besides being an extremely talented individual — our first Jayhawk, the first guy I’ll be able to drive two hours down the road to watch you play and be able to support you.”

Clemence — he grew up as a KU fan back in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas — had orally committed to KU on May 11, choosing the Jayhawks over Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Ohio State, TCU and others.

Of what he will bring to the KU program, Clemence said: “Rebound of course, block shots, run the court, do what I can to help the team win.”

His high school coach said Clemence has all the intangibles to succeed.

“He is a phenomenal kid with a great personality,” Barnwell said. “He is funny, laughs and jokes all the time. He works his tail off all day. He’s coachable and wants to be good. He has that competitive drive. I’m excited we can make a 2 1/2 hour drive to see him play in college instead of only on TV.”

Clemence emerged as a top prospect last winter when he scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting in a 91-48 victory over Hillcrest Prep of Arizona in a Hoop Hall Classic game played in Springfield, Massachusetts. He hit six threes in seven tries in that game, which was shown on ESPN.

KU on Thursday announced the signing of K.J. Adams, a 6-8, 220-pound senior guard/forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. He had orally committed to play basketball at Kansas on July 31.

“We’ve got two versatile players in Zach and KJ,” Self said. “Both will be very good players for us. They will be impact players for us immediately. We look forward to winning a lot of games with both of them.”

Adams is the No. 54-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by ESPN.com and No. 85-ranked player by Rivals.com. Adams chose KU over Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. He also listed Arkansas, Georgetown, Iona, Iowa and Central Florida as finalists.

KU, which has one scholarship left to award in recruiting, more if any non seniors turn pro or transfer, is believed to be recruiting a group of seniors that include: Hunter Sallis, 6-5, combo guard, Millard North High School, Omaha, Nebraska; Micawber Etienne, 6-10, power forward, Brewster Academy, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; Jonas Aidoo, 7-0, power forward, Liberty Heights High School, Charlotte, North Carolina; Brandin Podziemski, 6-6, shooting guard, St. John’s NW Military Academy, Delafield, Wisconsin; Mustapha Amzil, 6-10, power forward, First Love Academy, Washington, Pennsylvania. KU is also recruiting Sydney Curry, a 6-8, 250-pound sophomore, power forward, John Logan College in Carterville, Illinois (originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana).

Cuffe cuts list to KU, K-State four others

Kyle Cuffe, a 6-2 junior shooting guard from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, on Friday cut his list to six schools: KU, Kansas State, St. John’s, Pitt, Georgia and Texas A&M. Tipton Edits made the announcement on Twitter.

Cuffe, who is ranked No. 78 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, will announce his college choice on Dec. 26.

Of KU, Cuffe told 247sports.com: “It’s KU, always top contenders for a national title.”

Of K-State, he said: “They are constantly reaching out and calling me. Coach (Bruce) Weber and coach (Shane) Southwell really make me feel welcomed.”

Cuffe is considering reclassifying to the Class of 2021.

“As of now I’m committing for 2022,” he told 247sports.com

A pair of players who initially had KU on their list of schools signed letters-of-intent in recent days. Arthur Kaluma, a 6-7 senior forward from Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Arizona, who is ranked No. 59 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, chose UNLV over KU, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Arkansas and USC.. Trey Alexander, a 6-4 senior shooting guard from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City who is ranked No, 72 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, chose Auburn over KU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State, Mississippi and others.