No. 19-ranked Oklahoma slugs Kansas 62-9 on Saturday in Norman

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was brought down by Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) AP

Kansas is running out of opportunities to win a game during the 2020 college football season.

Les Miles’ Jayhawks fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the Big 12 Conference with just three games left on the schedule following Saturday’s 62-9 loss to No. 19-ranked Oklahoma at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OU freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who hurt his left hip after getting hit by KU’s Ricky Thomas at the goal line on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter, completed 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one TD and one interception for the Sooners (5-2, 4-2).

In obvious discomfort, Rattler left for good with four minutes left in the third quarter. He and Rhamondre Stevenson (104 yards, 11 carries, two TDs) had solid efforts on offense on a day dominated by OU’s defense.

The Sooners sacked KU freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels nine times for 73 yards. Daniels (11 of 31 passing for 115 yards, two interceptions and net minus-47 yards rushing, 15 carries) was injured on the Sooners’ ninth sack with 9, minutes, 45 seconds to play and KU down 55-3.

Daniels appeared to hurt his left ankle. It’s the same ankle he’s hurt on previous occasions this season. He was walking under his own power on the sidelines after leaving the game.

The Jayhawks — they had a whopping 39 players on the inactive list, including starting running back Velton Gardner, starting defensive linemen Da’Jon Terry and Marcus Harris and starting offensive lineman Chris Hughes — after a bye week play Texas (Nov. 21) and TCU (Nov. 28) in Lawrence, then travel to Texas Tech (Dec. 5) to conclude Miles’ second campaign at KU.

KU. which has now allowed 50 or more points in three straight games, has gone winless just twice in history. The Jayhawks were 0-10 under Chuck Mather in 1954 and 0-12 under David Beaty in 2015.

KU. which was outgained 540 yards to 246, dropped its 53rd consecutive Big 12 Conference road game and 16th straight game versus OU. The 38-point underdog Jayhawks trailed 31-3 at halftime after spotting OU a 31-0 lead.

“I can tell you this: We are a whole lot better team than the score says.” KU coach Miles said in his halftime interview on the Jayhawk radio network. “Now we have to go back and do the things we can do which are many. It’s frustrating you don’t come out and play like you are really capable.” he added.

The Jayhawks, either because of injury or COVID-19, also were missing linebacker Denzel Feaster, wide receivers Stephon Robinson and Lawrence Arnold and punter Kyle Thompson. Also, earlier in the week linebacker Dru Prox opted out for the rest of the season.

Daniel Hishaw, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, led the Jayhawks in rushing with 73 yards on 10 carries.

Oklahoma grabbed a 7-0 lead just 2:59 into the game. Rattler flipped a pass to wide open tight end Austin Stogner on a first-and-10 call from the KU 20. The Sooners marched 45 yards in three plays following an interception of a Daniels pass by Tre Brown on KU’s first possession.

Daniels had his second pass of the quarter intercepted (following a Kenny Logan interception of a Rattler pass) when Brendan Radley-Hiles stepped in front of a pass intended for Luke Grimm. However, Grimm hustled down field and stripped Radley-Hiles of the ball at the KU 24. Earl Bostick recovered, meaning KU kept the ball at its own 24 with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

Stevenson scored on a 13-yard run to give OU a 14-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first. That capped a 10-play, 59-yard drive.

Rattler rolled right and scored a TD on a first-and-goal call from the 2-yard line, giving OU a 21-0 lead with 8:13 left before halftime.

Rattler hurt his left hip on the play after taking a hard hit from Thomas at the goal line.

KU took a major risk, going for it on 4th-and-1 at its own 27 with 5:41 left before halftime. The Jayhawks’ Daniels was stuffed for no gain.

However, the Sooners had to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic at 4:48. The Sooners’ five-play, 3-yard drive stalled with backup QB Tanner Mordecai at the controls. The sophomore from Waco, Texas was sacked on third down.

Rattler did return the ensuing OU drive and, favoring that left hip, led a short six-play, 57-yard drive that was capped by a 4-yard TD run by T.J. Pledger that gave OU a 31-0 lead at 1:26.

KU’s Jacob Borcila converted a 32-yard field goal to make it 31-3 at halftime.

OU returned the field-goal favor, Brkic hitting a 50-yarder 3:43 into the third quarter. The 42-yard, nine-play drive was led by Rattler.

Rattler directed a five-play 53-yard drive that ended on a 29-yard TD run by Stevenson with 8:59 left in the third. That gave OU a 41-3 lead.

KU had a drive stalled deep in OU territory, Daniels getting sacked on a 4th-and-7 call at the OU 9. That was OU’s seventh sack of the game.

KU after a bye week will meet Texas on Nov. 21 at Booth Memorial Stadium.