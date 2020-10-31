KU’s Azubuike records all-time record standing vertical leap for a center at NBA Combine

In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike dunks the ball during the second half against East Tennessee State in Lawrence, Kan. Azubuike was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 first team announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Azubuike was also named the AP Big 12 Player of the Year. Associated Press file photo

Former University of Kansas basketball player Udoka Azubuike has registered the highest standing vertical leap for a center in NBA Combine history at 37 inches, Jonathan Givony, the NBA Draft analyst at ESPN, reported Friday night.

“(This) helps partially explain why he had the best career FG% in college basketball history when combined with his incredible length (7-7 1/4 wingspan),” Givony wrote on Twitter.

The Combine, where testing of approximately 70 prospects takes place, normally is held in May in Chicago. In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been held in October and November in the NBA team facility closest to a player’s home or where the player is working out in advance of the Nov. 18 NBA Draft. It’s believed Azubuike’s Combine testing was held recently in Chicago.

The 7-foot, 270-pound Azubuike, last season’s Big 12 player of the year, finished his KU career with a school-record and NCAA-record 74.9% field-goal percentage. During his senior year (2019-20), Azubuike averaged 13.7 points per game on 74.8% shooting. He also averaged 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 27.7 minutes per contest. He hit just 44.1% of his free throws last season.

CBSsports.com’s Kyle Boone currently lists Azubuike the 18th pick of round two of the 2020 Draft. He lists former KU point guard Devon Dotson the ninth pick of the second round.

“I don’t know. I don’t have a great feel right now,” KU coach Bill Self said recently, asked to predict where Azubuike and Dotson will be selected in the draft. ‘Dot’ has a chance to get in the first (round), ‘Doke’ an outside chance to get in the first from what I’ve heard. ‘Dot’ at worst early second (round); ‘Doke’ at worst mid-second. A lot depends between now and then, interviews (with NBA executives).

“They’ve done testing, and both those guys test ridiculously high on speed and quickness,” Self added. “I saw Doke (at former KU guard Jeremy Case’s wedding recently) … he looked better than he did even last year. He’s so fit. So many things I’ve been hearing, Devon is far better than even what he was here. They have had good offseasons getting ready for the draft,” Self noted.

Of Azubuike, CBS’s Boone wrote: “Numerous injuries plagued Azubuike over the years at Kansas, but he had a terrific season last year as the best defensive player in college basketball and looked to be in the best shape of his career. Doesn’t have much shooting touch, but can finish lobs on offense and has enough skills — and a long enough reach — to potentially stick as a wiry-armed defensive pest.”

Of Dotson, Boone wrote: “In terms of top-end speed and quickness, the (New Orleans) Pelicans would be hard-pressed to find another point guard who can go toe-to-toe with Devon Dotson in both departments. Fast, physical and tough prospect who can give teams fits as a perimeter defender and really has good instincts initiating offense.”

NOTE: Former Duke wing Cassius Stanley registered a 44-inch max vertical leap at the 2020 Combine, Givony reported Friday. It’s the third highest jump in NBA Combine history in the draftexpress,com database dating to 2000. Former KU wing Kenny Gregory still holds the all-time record at 45.5 inches in 2001. Former Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo is second at 44.5 in 2007.