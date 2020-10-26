KU basketball schedule is all but set; Jayhawks to open Big 12 season at Texas Tech

The Kansas men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 Big 12 Conference season with a pair of games in December, the league announced on Monday.

KU will meet Texas Tech on Dec. 17 in Lubbock, Texas, then return home to meet West Virginia on Dec. 22 in Allen FIeldhouse. The Texas Tech game will be the earliest Big 12 contest for KU in the 25-year history of the league and the earliest league game for the Jayhawks since Dec. 13, 1986, against Colorado.

Kansas will be part of three ESPN Big Monday games: Jan. 18 at Baylor; at home versus Oklahoma State on Feb. 8 and at Texas on Feb. 22.

Kansas has been featured on ESPN Big Monday at least three times per season since the inception of the Big 12 Conference in 1996-97.

The Big 12 schedule contains an open week for possible makeup games before the conference tournament, March 10-13 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. There is also a winter break in the schedule, after KU’s Dec. 22 game vs. West Virginia.

KU announced part of its nonconference schedule Monday. The Jayhawks will meet Kentucky on Dec. 1 at a yet-to-be-determined location in the Champions Classic. KU will play host to North Dakota State on Dec. 5, Creighton on Dec. 8, Omaha on Dec. 11 and Tarleton State on Dec. 13. Three more nonconference games will be added, according to a release from KU.

KU’s nonconference schedule was affected following ESPN’s Monday announcement it would not be holding several men’s college basketball events in Orlando, Florida.

The Jayhawks had planned on opening the season against Boise State on Nov. 25 in a first-round Wooden Legacy game in the Disney Wide World of Sports facility, followed by a game against UCLA or Seton Hall the following day. KU was to meet Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Dec. 1 in Orlando. ESPN reported the Champions Classic could be moved to another location, perhaps Indianapolis.

“ESPN Events set out to create a protected environment for teams to participate in early-season events in Orlando. Based on certain challenges surrounding testing protocols, we opted to resume these tournaments during the 2021-22 season,” ESPN announced in a statement.

ESPN had planned on holding these events in the same bubble used by the NBA to complete its regular season and playoffs: Wooden Legacy, Champions Classic, Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, Orlando Invitational, Jimmy V Classic and Diamond Head Classic.

KU men’s basketball schedule

DECEMBER: 1-Kentucky, TBA; 5-North Dakota State; 8-Creighton; 11-Omaha; 13-Tarleton State; 17-at Texas Tech; 22-West Virginia

JANUARY: 2-Texas; 5-at TCU; 9-Oklahoma; 12-at Oklahoma State; 16-Iowa State; 18-at Baylor; 23-at Oklahoma; 26-TCU; 30-at Tennessee

FEBRUARY: 2-Kansas State; 6-at West Virginia; 8-Oklahoma State; 13-at Iowa State; 16-at Kansas State; 20-Texas Tech; 22-at Texas; 27-Baylor

KU women’s schedule

KU’s women’s team announced its schedule on Monday. The Jayhawks open the regular season with back-to-back home games against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday, Nov. 29. First Big 12 game is against Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Big 12 women’s tournament is March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

NOVEMBER: 25-Northern Colorado; 29-Texas A&M Corpus Christi

DECEMBER: 3-at Mississippi; 6-Oral Roberts; 10-Oklahoma; 14-Texas Rio Grande Valley; 17-at Texas; 21-North Dakota State; 29-New Mexico State

JANUARY: 2-West Virginia; 6-at Iowa State; 9-at Oklahoma State; 13-Baylor; 17-at TCU; 20-Texas Tech; 23-Kansas State; 27-at Oklahoma; 30-Oklahoma State

FEBRUARY: 3-at Baylor; 6-TCU; 10-at West Virginia; 13-at Kansas State; 17-Iowa State; 20-at Texas Tech; 24-Texas