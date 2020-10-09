KU, Kentucky contact Bryce McGowens after elite combo guard reopens recruitment

Bryce McGowens is a 6-4, 160-pound Point Guard from Wren High School tglantz@thestate.com

Bryce McGowens, a 6-foot-6, 175-pound senior combo guard from Legacy Early College High School in Greenville, South Carolina, has heard from coaches from Kansas and Kentucky since he deommitted from Florida State, he told Stockrisers.com on Thursday.

McGowens, the No. 23-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, also has heard from coaches from Georgia, Arizona, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, South Carolina and others. He is ranked No. 33 in ESPN’s top 100.

He told Stockrisers.com he will keep Florida State on his list of schools.

“The two sides talked and ended on good terms and the Seminoles will remain under consideration for him,” wrote Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. “McGowens made his original choice in February and has decided to explore his options and make sure he didn’t rush.”

Matt Minnick of tomahawknation.com described the skill set of McGowens.

“He has length for days and he’s able to use that length to shoot over the top of smaller defenders. Though he isn’t an elite athlete in the Malik Beasley mold, he displays a good basketball IQ and is able to both finish above the rim in transition and get to his spots where he’s comfortable with his jumper,” wrote Minnick. “Like his brother Trey (a junior at Nebraska), he’s more a combo-guard, or lead-guard, so while he is listed as a shooting guard he is showing developing skills as a passer.

“As he continues to develop, McGowens will want to add weight to his naturally thin frame as well as continuing to tighten up his dribble and extend his range — though it’s worth noting that he can already shoot in rhythm out to 22-23 feet.”

Gradey Dick preparing top 10 list

Gradey Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound junior small forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, told Stockrisers.com he is working on a top ten list of colleges.

Dick — he is the No 37-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com — is a top priority of KU, Kansas State and Wichita State. He’s also considering Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Northwestern, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, Creighton, Nebraska, Colorado, Purdue, Illinois, Xavier and others.

“The local schools like Kansas, K-State, and Wichita State, they like my versatility and the fact that they are so close to me, really helps with easy visits (before pandemic hit),” Dick said in an interview with Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Of KU, he said: “Kansas has recruited me from the start so I’ve had a great relationship with them for a while. We had a virtual visit a while ago mainly just to talk and see each other again.”

Zach Clemence, a 6-10 senior forward, who has committed to KU, is Dick’s roommate at Sunrise. Clemence, the No. 35-ranked player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, is originally from San Antonio.

“Practice has been really good. I think we are ranked No. 2 in the country right now,” Clemence told Jayhawkslant.com on Sunday. “For me, I’m working on pretty much everything at this point. I’m working on my shot and making sure it’s consistent. I’m also working on a lot of little things.”

McBride discusses KU offer

Justin McBride, a 6-8, 200-pound sophomore power forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, told Rivals.com earlier this week he’s honored to receive a scholarship offer from KU at this early date. He’s also been offered by TCU and is being recruited by Louisville.

“My dad said they (KU coaches) just talked about how much they liked me and how they saw the hard work I’ve been putting in. They also love that I can play the wing as a 6-foot-8 big. That’s what they want me to do,” McBride told Rivals.com.

Of KU, he said: “My uncle is a big-time Kansas fan. He loves them. I still have to study more about the school, but I’ve watched them play. They’re nice. I also like that they use wings like me. One of my cousins goes there,” he added of Dajuan Harris. “He didn’t play last year but he’s going to play this year. He’s the son of one of my dad’s friends,” McBride added.