Report card: KU’s offense was lacking against Pokes. Grades for Les Miles, rest of team

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Kansas cornerback Kenny Logan Jr. in Lawrence on Saturday. AP

Oklahoma State’s defense registered four sacks and 11 tackles for loss in Saturday’s 47-7 rout of Kansas at Booth Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks’ offensive line had some problems not only protecting quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Miles Kendrick, but also opening holes for the backs. In all KU had 40 rushes for just 101 yards or 2.5 yards per carry. KU threw for 92 yards and finished with 193 total yards to OSU’s 593.

“I want you to know our line coach is busting its tail,” KU coach Les Miles said of offensive line coach Luke Meadows. “I know that the kids that are playing for him are really good people and committed to being quality players. I saw him speak to his group at halftime. I just believe he will make something out of that group and that group is talented. I still am betting they are getting better as we go.”

The KU offensive line has experience in seniors Malik Clark, Api Mane and Chris Hughes to go with red-shirt junior Earl Bostick and sophomore Jacobi Lott.

“It’s one of the hardest working groups on the team,” said quarterback Miles Kendrick, who completed 11 of 19 passes for 90 yards with one interception. Kendrick also had minus-17 yards on six carries.

KU will have a week to work on the line and other areas of the team. The Jayhawks have an off-week before traveling to West Virginia on Oct. 17.

Here’s the report card for KU’s offense, defense, special teams and coaching as assessed by The Star:

OFFENSE

Grade: F

KU gained 60 yards and picked up four first downs the first half in falling behind 31-0. Elite running back Pooka Williams had just 32 yards on 14 carries before suffering an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss most of the second half. Running back Velton Gardner had one carry for no yards the first half compared to Williams’ 11 carries and 27 yards.

Scoring seven points at home, even against a team with the ability of OSU, is obviously unacceptable. QB Jalon Daniels was ineffective (3 of 5 for 2 yards; 4 carries for 4 yards) before suffering a foot injury that caused him to exit the game for good in the second quarter. The offense did nothing until late when Daniel Hishaw rolled for 51 yards off five carries. KU’s talented group of receivers did almost no damage. Kwamie Lassiter led the way with four catches for 43 yards.

DEFENSE

Grade: C-minus

The Jayhawks allowed 593 yards and were burned on a pair of deep TD passes that had no defenders within five to 10 yards of the receivers. Braydon Johnson pulled in a 66-yard pass from Shane Illingworth for a score and Tylan Wallace a 55 yarder from the same QB for a score.

“I didn’t see coverage,” KU coach Miles said of those two particular plays.

The grade of C- could have been worse, however, KU was playing without two defensive starters (Kyle Mayberry, Ricky Thomas) and a key reserve (Gavin Potter), all on the inactive list. There’s been no word if their absences had anything to do with COVID-19 test results. Kenny Logan had 12 tackles, Davon Ferguson 11, Nick Channel eight and Denzel Feaster seven. Defensive back Ferguson was all over the field and had some fierce hits on OSU players.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grade: C

Junior Pooka Williams returned kicks for the first time this season. He had six returns for 105 yards. His longest return was 31 yards. Kyle Thompson had nine punts for a 39.7 yard average. OSU had two punt returns for just seven yards and one kick return for nine yards.

COACHING

Grade: D

The Jayhawks were definitely ready to play their Homecoming game, hanging tough early by making the No. 17-ranked Cowboys work hard for their first two scores. KU held on defense on OSU’s first possession — a 13-play, 67-yard drive that resulted in a 19-yard Alex Hale field goal and 3-0 Cowboy lead.

But he Cowboys went 29 yards in eight carries after a short KU punt and scored on a 1-yard TD run by Chuba Hubbard to make it 10-0 ... and the Pokes rolled after that. The Jayhawks were unable to orchestrate a passing game or running game and allowed a batch of big plays on defense.

Getting outgained 593 to 193 yards at home requires a low grade for the coaching staff.