KU vs. BYU at Maui Invitational: Lineups, tipoff, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-BYU Cougars game on Tuesday in Lahaina, Hawaii:

When/where: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

P No. KANSAS (4-1) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Soph. 7.8

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 13.2

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Soph. 9.4

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 9.0

G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 Soph. 18.8

P No. BYU (4-2) Ht. Yr. PPG

F 40 Kolby Lee 6-9 Soph. 8.5

F 33 Dalton Nixon 6-7 Sr. 7.6

G 30 TJ Haws 6-4 Sr. 12.6

G 4 Alex Barcello 6-2 Jr. 10.3

G 5 Jake Toolson 6-5 Sr. 16.7

ABOUT KANSAS: Kansas leads the all-time series against BYU, 3-1. Last meeting was in the 1993 NCAA Midwest Regional. The Jayhawks prevailed, 90-76, in Chicago. KU beat BYU, 96-64, on Dec. 19, 1959 in Manhattan, Kansas and won, 83-67, on Dec. 17, 1971 in Lawrence. KU fell to BYU, 80-70, on Dec. 20, 1960 in Provo, Utah. … Here is BYU coach Mark Pope’s take on KU: “They have unbelievable size. Today (in win over Chaminade) their perimeter was really good, getting to the rim, making shots, playing with pace. They are long, physical and capable of guarding. They have a great coach and great coaching staff. That’s why you come to this tournament. If we didn’t want a chance at Kansas we’d have gone to some mid-major tournament. This is where we want to be.” ... KU on Monday forced Chaminade into 27 turnovers, the most miscues by a Jayhawk opponent since KU forced 30 Alcorn State turnovers on Dec. 2, 2009. … KU is 4-1 or better for the eighth straight season, starting in 2012-13 and for the 15th time in the 17-year Bill Self era. … KU is 13-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational. … KU has won four straight games in Maui. … KU has won 12 straight games in in-season tournaments. … Self is 477-107 while at KU and 684-212 for his career.. …The Jayhawks led Chaminade, 47-27, at halftime Monday, marking the third straight game Kansas has held a double-digit lead at the break. … KU forced 16 turnovers in the first half, leading to 24 points. … The Jayhawks outscored Chaminade 50-22 in the paint, marking the third straight game the Jayhawks have outscored an opponent by 20 or more inside. KU hit 5 of 11 free throws vs. the Silverswords, the fewest charities made by a Kansas team since KU made four against West Virginia on March 10, 2018. … Kansas shot 55% from the field, the third straight game KU has shot 50% or better. … Marcus Garrett had a career-best seven assists vs. the Silverswords. He beat his old mark of five which he set five times.

ABOUT BYU: In all, 13 BYU players and three members of the coaching staff have served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The Cougars (4-2) have a veteran team. Here’s KU coach Bill Self’s take on BYU’s squad, led by Pope, who comes to BYU after four seasons at Utah Valley: “This early in the season, when you are playing against 25-year-old men that are married and (have a) couple kids possibly at home … I think almost their entire team has already been on their mission trip. This is an old team we’re playing. I’m happy we advanced obviously. We will have to play well in order to advance.” ... BYU has wins over Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, Houston and UCLA (78-63 on Monday in Maui) plus losses to San Diego State and Boise State. … The Cougars, who are making a fourth appearance at the Maui Invitational, return all-conference players in seniors Yoeli Childs (6-8 senior forward), TJ Haws (6-4 senior guard), and former Utah Valley player Jake Toolson (6-5 senior guard). … Alex Barcello, a 6-2 junior guard, is a transfer from Arizona. … BYU was picked third of 10 teams in the West Coast Conference preseason poll. Childs will miss the first nine games because of an NCAA matter involving his hiring an agent before filing the proper paperwork with the NCAA prior to testing the waters of the 2019 NBA Draft.