KU Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

Kansas coach Les Miles says he’s ready for the reunion.

Miles, who has guided the Jayhawks to a 3-6 record, will return to a previous stop this weekend: Stillwater, where KU will play at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

“I think I will enjoy walking in that stadium,” Miles said, “more than anybody else.”

Miles recalls his days as Oklahoma State coach fondly. He was there from 2001-04, helping the Cowboys to a 28-21 record before leaving to take the LSU job before the 2005 season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Though Les joined sons Manny and Ben later an Oklahoma State football camp in Stillwater, he has not seen a game at Boone Pickens Stadium since he was coach there.

“I miss the place. I think it’s a great place, great people,” Miles said. “ ... I respect my time there and the people that I met.”

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Oklahoma State by 17.

Five things to know

Rising like a comet: KU running back Pooka Williams is 110 rushing yards away from reaching 2,000 in his college career. If he does that Saturday, he’ll become the fastest Jayhawk to reach that total since Gale Sayers in 1962-63. In the Heisman hunt? Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing yards (1,604), average rush yards per game (178.2) and is second in touchdowns (18). In the Cowboys’ last contest, he also became the first running back to rush for at least 200 yards against a Gary Patterson-coached team at TCU. All Pokes lately: Oklahoma State — at 25th in this week’s Associated Press poll — has won nine straight games in the series, with the Jayhawks’ last victory coming 2007 during the team’s Orange Bowl season. KU also has never beaten a ranked Oklahoma State team, going 0-8 in those matchups. Catching a break? KU will take on an Oklahoma State defense that is ranked 57th nationally according to ESPN’s advanced SP+ measure. This comes before it gets especially tough for the Jayhawks, as KU’s final two opponents, Iowa State (18th) and Baylor (14th), have the league’s top two defenses according to SP+. Breaking free: Hubbard has seven 50-plus-yard runs this season, which is the most in FBS. Only three other players have even half that total: Arkansas’ Rakeem Boyd (five), Ohio State’s J.K Dobbins (four) and Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell (four).

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP