KU’s Dotson back at practice, but Moss still ailing; McCormack to start Thursday

Barring any setbacks at practice, Kansas point guard Devon Dotson will start Thursday’s exhibition game against Pittsburg State (7 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse), coach Bill Self said Tuesday on his Hawk Talk radio show.

Dotson, who missed KU’s preseason opener against Fort Hays State last Thursday because of a sprained ankle, “practiced full speed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. He’s fine. He’ll be ready to go,” Self said. However, senior shooting guard Isaiah Moss, who has a hamstring injury, appears doubtful for KU’s last tuneup before Tuesday’s regular-season opener against Duke in New York.

Asked to describe Moss’ current condition, Self said: “Not great. I wouldn’t say (he’s) defeated either. It’s just those hamstrings … I can see how uncomfortable it could be for somebody who has a nagging one of those. Certainly he does (have nagging injury),” noted Self. KU’s 17th-year coach related a story of how he pulled a hamstring working out on the treadmill seven years ago and was in discomfort for a lengthy period of time.

“He was really progressing at a good rate (after tweaking hamstring several weeks ago). Bill (Cowgill, trainer) was really pleased with him. I get on guys for not diving for a loose ball. He pulled his hamstring twice diving for loose balls. If I just kept my mouth shut, we might not be dealing with that right now,” Self added on Hawk Talk.

Self said sophomore power forward David McCormack would start next to senior center Udoka Azubuike against Pitt State. Junior forward Silvio De Sousa started the Fort Hays State game.

“We’ll give him (McCormack) a chance and see how it works out. That’s two big guys, David and Doke,” Self exclaimed. Azubuike is listed 7-foot, 270 pounds; McCormack 6-10, 265. De Sousa is 6-9, 245.

“We’ll give David a chance to get out there and see what he can do, maybe fire up Silvio as well,” Self added.

Self said senior forward Mitch Lightfoot will play in the exhibition game, but remains a likely redshirt candidate. Players are allowed to play in exhibition games and still redshirt the season.

“Mitch is doing great,” Self said, noting Lightfoot made five threes in the first 10 minutes of Monday’s practice. Self has said the current Jayhawk team could use a forward who can stretch the defense.

“We have not made a final decision on what we are going to do with Mitch. He’ll play the Pittsburg State game and we’ll make a decision from there. He would deserve an opportunity to play minutes (this year), there’s no question.

“I feel a little bit differently about this one than maybe some (redshirt situations),” Self added. “If we were just worried about trying to have the best team and prepare for the worst if somebody got hurt this season then we’d play Mitch.”

Yet Self said Lightfoot “will graduate at Christmas. He can complete his Masters (degree) in three semesters if he were able to stay in school. I’m not saying this will happen but I love having him around so much that I think he deserves an opportunity to have a chance to start. His best opportunity would be next year. I’m not saying it’s going to happen but it would probably be next year when some of these guys (big men) are not going to be around.”

Self noted he’s spoken with Lightfoot and Lightfoot’s parents and “as of yesterday that’s probably the direction we’re going. … As of now we’re thinking the best option would probably be to redshirt him,” Self said.

Self on NCAA decision

The NCAA’s board of governors, in response to litigation in some states allowing college athletes to profit from their own names, images and likenesses, on Tuesday directed the organization to begin the process of changing the rules to allow athletes to make money off such names, images and likenesses.

“I think it’s a great first step,” Self said. “It has to be addressed. The way it’s worked over time isn’t going to continue to work this way. This doesn’t have anything to do with our situation. It has something to do with something bigger than that.

“The amateurism model moving forward for all sports … I’ve always felt if any student on campus can profit off their name, image and likeness, then why couldn’t an athlete do the same thing? At least have these similar opportunities that the other students have,” Self added. “If somebody (non athlete attending college) is a great musician there’s nothing said they can’t cut a record. The way it’s written in California (law which has passed) … I don’t know if that’s going to be the end game on what they settle on, but it’s great it is on the forefront of everyone’s mind. In determining the future of the NCAA, this needs to be discussed (and) hatched out and hopefully something can be developed in the foreseeable future, which I do believe will occur,” Self added.

Self said he hopes it is “a uniform rule,” in which athletes in all states will have the exact same opportunities to market their name, image and likeness.

