Chipola College’s Marial Mading considering KU: ‘I haven’t narrowed my list yet’

Marial Mading, a 6-foot-10, 205-pound freshman forward from Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, will likely not commit to a major college basketball program until after his junior college season is complete.

“I haven’t narrowed my list yet and I haven’t planned a date to visit (Kansas) yet,” Mading, who has received scholarship offers from KU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, LSU, Baylor, Florida, Oregon and others, told The Star on Monday in an instant message on Twitter.

He was unable to attend Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 4 because of responsibilities with his junior college team. Mading, who is originally from Sudan, will have three years of eligibility remaining at a major college starting next season.

Mading signed a national letter of intent with Rhode Island during the early November 2018 signing period and attended classes at the school after graduating from Springfield Commonwealth Academy in Massachusetts midway through the 2018-19 school year. He decided to enter the transfer portal in May, ultimately electing to play junior college one season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As an unranked high school senior he received scholarship offers from Rhode Island, Tulane, Old Dominion, Texas Tech, Hofstra and Houston. Originally from Sudan, he grew up in Australia.

“At around 6-10, Mading can shoot the three with ease, he creates off the dribble and causes serious matchup problems,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.

Wheeler nets KU offer

Roosevelt Wheeler, a 6-10, 210-pound junior center from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, recently picked up a scholarship offer from KU, Rivals.com reports.

Wheeler, the No. 56-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has also received offers from Georgetown, Texas A&M, Providence, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Miami and others.

He attended KU’s Late Night in the Phog and North Carolina’s Late Night With Roy Williams as part of unofficial campus visits.

“Over the summer, I thought that the junior from Virginia was one of the most improved players in the country and I’ve been hearing really good things of late. He’s continued to fill out, keeps getting more confident on offense and is really coming out of his shell,” writes Rivals.com analyst Bossi.

“I’d look for several more offers to be coming soon and I’m expecting Wheeler to turn into a true priority for the majority of the ACC over the winter,” Bossi adds.

Hunter Sallis update

Hunter Sallis, a 6-4 junior point guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, has KU and Missouri on his early list of schools. He has made unofficial visits to Mizzou, Iowa and Iowa State. He will visit Nebraska on Nov. 8-10 for an official visit. He’s also considering Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas, Creighton and others.

“One of the biggest revelations of the fall has been how good Hunter Sallis is,” Bossi writes of the No. 48-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021. He’s a legit candidate for a move to five-star status (from four-star) and in my mind he would move into at least the top five of the 2021 point guard group if we were to redo rankings today.”

Zion Harmon update

Zion Harmon, a 5-9 junior point guard from Bella Vista Prep High School in Phoenix, Arizona, received a scholarship offer from Maryland last week, Rivals.com reports.

Harmon, the No. 31-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, issued a top-seven list of KU, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Western Kentucky, Murray State and Seton Hall in September.

He is considering switching to the recruiting Class of 2020.

Here’s a report on Harmon from Chris Fisher of CatsPause: “Harmon has been everywhere over the course of his high school and travel career. A native of Bethesda, Maryland, Harmon played his seventh grade year at Lighthouse Christian School in Antioch, Tennessee before transferring to Bowling Green (Ky.), High School, where he averaged 16.8 points per game as an eighth grader in leading the Purples to a 36-2 record, a 29-game win streak and the school’s first state title.

“Harmon then transferred to Adair County, where he was named National Freshman of the Year by Max Preps after leading the state of Kentucky in scoring at 32.7 points per game to go with 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds, including a 54-point performance.

“From there, Harmon transferred to Marshall County, where he was ruled ineligible by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and was forced to sit out his entire sophomore season. He will be eligible to play for the Marshals as a junior this season.

“On the travel circuit, Harmon played for We All Can Go in 2016, becoming the first seventh grader to compete in the Nike EYBL. In 2017, Harmon averaged 12.0 points and 3.9 assists per game for Boo Williams. He started 2018 with the Bluff City Legends before switching to Brad Beal Elite and this past travel season, Harmon was back with Boo Williams, where he averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 20 games.

“Harmon has been impressive this summer and was a standout performer at both the NBA Top 100 Camp where he averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, and the Pangos All-American Camp.”

KU offers Anselem

KU has offered a scholarship to Frank Anselem, a 6-9, 220-pound junior forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, Anselem announced on Twitter.

Anselem is the No. 81-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com. He is considering entering the recruiting Class of 2020.

The Georgia native is also considering LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State, USC and others.

“KU is a great school with lots of history and tradition,” Anselem tells Zagsblog.com.“They’re one of the most successful colleges in America in both academics and basketball. The fans are lit. It’s great!”

He said at KU he could “play the 4 or the 5 positions. Kansas runs lots of ball screens so I feel like I’ll fit perfectly.”

Recruit Walker leaves Hillcrest Academy

Arkansas and Western Kentucky may be leading for Kyree Walker, a 6-5 senior small forward, who has just left Hillcrest Academy’s program in Phoenix, Rivals.com reports.

Arkansas and Western Kentucky are believed to be leaders for Walker, who could join a major college program second semester. He has mentioned KU as a possible destination.

“Walker has never released any type of final list and there’s still the chance that he could pursue professional options. But, college is most likely in the cards and the two schools I would be keeping an eye on are Arkansas and Western Kentucky. I’d call it a coin flip between the two programs right now. Over the last few weeks, there’s been some buzz building for Western,” writes Bossi. “Is the buzz legit? Is it just talk? Are there schools laying in the weeds that could surprise here? We’ll know soon enough.”

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP