Remember these 10 games? Here’s look at some KU-Mizzou thrillers throughout history

Here are 10 memorable men’s basketball games contested between Kansas and Missouri.

Certainly there have been many more, but let’s review a sampling following the announcement Monday that the two teams will resume the Border War next season.

Feb. 26, 1972: Kansas 93, Missouri 80

Isaac “Bud” Stallworth, a 6-5 senior from Hartselle, Alabama, went for 50 points in KU’s 93-80 victory at Allen Fieldhouse. Stallworth hit 19 of 38 shots and 12 of 13 free throws. His performance came before a packed house that included his mother, who was watching her son play in Allen for the first time. Members of KU’s 1952 title team were in town for a 20th-reunion celebration. Stallworth’s 50-point outing trails only Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 52 points against Northwestern on Dec. 3, 1956. It remains the most points a Jayhawk has scored in a conference game.

Feb. 20, 1994: Missouri 81, Kansas 74

The Tigers trailed KU for most of the game at Allen Fieldhouse, but MU point guard Melvin Booker wouldn’t let them lose. Booker, who finished with 32 points, had 24 points in the second half and 17 in the final 8 1/2 minutes. The Tigers went on to finish the Big Eight season 14-0.

Feb. 4, 1997: Missouri 96, Kansas 94, 2OT

KU came to the Hearnes Center with a 22-0 record and No. 1 ranking. MU took the Jayhawks to double overtime, and the game was tied with just seconds left. Little-known MU player Corey Tate made a 16-foot jumper with 5.6 seconds left to pull off the shocking upset.

March 5, 2000: Kansas 83, Missouri 82

KU won the game, but MU put down one of the greatest dunks in Allen Fieldhouse history. Keyon Dooling was called for an offensive foul, one taken by Ashante Johnson. “It was incredible what he did. He basically jumped over me. I was not expecting him to jump when he did. It didn’t count, but it’ll still probably be on SportsCenter,” Johnson said after the game.

March 3, 2002: Kansas 95, Missouri 92

The Jayhawks clinched a 16-0 Big 12 record with a win over the Tigers in the Hearnes Center. Nick Collison scored 28 points, and Kirk Hinrich added 25 for No. 1 KU. That 2002 Kansas squad is the lone team in Big 12 history to run the table in the conference.

March 10, 2003: Kansas 79, Missouri 74

Aaron Miles hit a 23-foot three-pointer and Kirk Hinrich followed with an even deeper three from 25 feet to turn a three-point deficit into a late three-point lead. The victory was huge, in fact wrapping up the undisputed Big 12 title. MU’s Ricky Paulding missed 15 of 20 shots on the day, but was 11 of 11 from the line.

March 7, 2004: Kansas 84, Missouri 82

David Padgett played only one season for the Jayhawks, but he’d make one of the most memorable shots in the KU-MU rivalry. In the last game at the Hearnes Center, Padgett made a baseline jumper in the final seconds that went down as one of the most painful field goals in the 32 year-history of the building.

Jan. 16, 2006: Missouri 89, Kansas 86, OT

Kansas led 77-74 with 14 seconds left, but Missouri’s Thomas Gardner hit a three-pointer to tie the game. KU forward Christian Moody was fouled while shooting with 0.4 seconds left. All he had to do was make one free throw for a KU win, but he missed both. MU won the game in overtime, and Gardner finished with 41 points.

Feb. 4, 2012: Missouri 74, Kansas 71

The Jayhawks led by eight points following a baseline dunk by Tyshawn Taylor with 3:21 left. Missouri scored the game’s final 11 points to storm to victory. Marcus Denmon scored 29 points for the Tigers. Senior guard Denmon hit 10 of 16 shots, including 6 of 9 from three. He also had nine rebounds in 39 minutes. Thomas Robinson scored 25 points off 11-of-17 shooting, with 19 points the second half.

Feb. 26, 2012: Kansas 87, Missouri 87, OT

Robinson scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the last game played between the two teams. Robinson’s block of Phil Pressey’s driving layup with two ticks left assured overtime. Missouri led by as many as 19 points in the game. An emotional Bill Self said this after the game about the series:

““The next coach (at KU) may play. The next president, next AD may force me to play, who knows? Missouri has to market their future. We are their past. For it to end like this is pretty cool for us, especially the way we lost the first game (blowing eight-point lead in 74-71 loss on Feb. 4 at MU). It’s a great rivalry.

“It’s two schools that fiercely don’t like each other hooking up and going at it. We saw the best they have to offer in Columbia. They saw the best we have to offer. It’s a shame it’s going to end, but it’s definitely going to end. Playing them once a year with nothing on the line doesn’t carry the same value as playing twice a year with a championship on the line.”

