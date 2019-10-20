Grades from KU football’s 50-48 loss to Texas and looking ahead to Texas Tech

Kansas football’s Brent Dearmon-led offense — evidently — has a name.

KU receiver Andrew Parchment said Dearmon has been referring to the new style a certain way in practice.

“’Run and gun,’” Parchment said. “We’re going to pound the ball, and we’re also going to throw it over the top.”

The Jayhawks certainly did both in Saturday’s 50-48 road loss to Texas.

KU passed for 310 yards, ran for 259 and averaged 6.6 yards per play while dissecting Texas’ defense.

Parchment admitted he wasn’t sure what to think when Dearmon — he was promoted to offensive coordinator two weeks ago — made an early comment that he wanted to run for 250 yards each game.

“I was kind of shocked by that (statement). I thought we were just going to run the ball the whole entire time,” Parchment said with a smile. “But as you see, the offense is very balanced.”

Saturday had plenty of production to go around. Pooka Williams ran for 190 yards. Carter Stanley threw for 310. Four receivers had at least three catches and 45 yards.

All was part of KU’s new “Run and Gun” ... with Dearmon in charge.

“I feel like he showed the whole entire country what he’s about,” Parchment said. “Coach Dearmon’s a helluva coach.”

Here are grades for all three KU units, a highlight from Saturday’s loss to Texas and a look ahead.

Play of the game

Catch of the year? During one of the game’s biggest moments, KU receiver Daylon Charlot pulled down a fourth-down reception that still appeared nearly impossible after rewatching on replay.

Texas wins the game, but Kansas WR Daylon Charlot is going to win ‘Catch of the Year“ pic.twitter.com/IhPYEpzPUE — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) October 20, 2019

Charlot — going over the back of Texas cornerback Anthony Cook — started to grasp the ball around knee height, then somehow pinned it against both his side and Cook’s right arm before finally securing the catch as he tiptoed his feet inbounds.

Stanley has often called Charlot the best 50-50 ball receiver he’s ever had as a teammate. That one — if we’re being honest — was likely closer to the 5-95 range.

Grades

Offense: A+. KU had the ball 13 possessions. It scored six touchdowns, had four field goal attempts and only punted three times.

Dearmon’s offense, with mostly correct reads from Stanley, allowed the Jayhawks to get favorable numbers in both the run and pass games. Dearmon promised to get Williams to the edge more, and the result was the running back looking like his best self with 215 combined yards. The Jayhawks also had few communications issues, with players impressively executing the game plan after Dearmon only had two weeks to get his new play-call system in.

Yes, it’s only one game, but Dearmon’s debut couldn’t have gone much better.

Defense: D: Texas’ offense is elite, but KU’s defense still didn’t need to do too much to get the team to a win ... and it simply couldn’t come through enough. The Longhorns had a healthy 7.5 yards per play, with all six touchdowns coming on drives of 65 yards or more.

KU gets credit for a pair of key fourth-down stops, along with forcing two critical turnovers in the final quarter. On a down-by-down basis, though, the Jayhawks are still getting beaten too often while also appearing to be a talented body or two short.

Special teams: F. KU might have won that game had it simply executed an extra point. Instead, a huge momentum-shifting play was when Texas’ David Gbenda came through the middle to block a PAT, with teammate D’Shawn Jamison scooping it and returning it 98 yards for two points to turn a potentially tie game into a 33-30 Texas lead in the fourth quarter.

KU had another field goal blocked, and Liam Jones also had three separate kickoffs sail out of bounds. The Jayhawks’ special teams has been on a downward spiral for three weeks now, and that was especially unfortunate Saturday, as the unit likely kept KU from a monumental upset over Texas.

Next up

KU will continue Big 12 play with a home game against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium. The contest will be televised on FS1.

The Red Raiders are 3-4 following a 34-24 home loss to Iowa State.

