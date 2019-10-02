No. 10-ranked prospect in recruiting Class of 2020 to attend KU’s Late Night

SHARE COPY LINK

Isaiah Todd, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, will attend Friday’s Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to KU, he reported Tuesday on Twitter.

Todd, the No. 10-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan and Memphis. Earlier he also considered Oklahoma State, Maryland, Oregon and UCLA.

Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Todd averaged 28.0 points and 15.0 rebounds a game last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh. Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

“Kansas this weekend,” Todd wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Here is ESPN.com’s scouting report on Todd: “Strengths: Todd is highly skilled for his age and size with a super soft touch and high and compact release. His bread and butter is in short pick-and-pop action to about 18 feet but he also has equally soft hands and touch around the rim with signs of a jump hook that could develop into a definite weapon. He’s a good athlete and pretty long but especially fluid and agile for his size. His footwork is advanced for his age and there’s just far more polish on his game than there is any other player of comparable size in the class of 2020.

“Weaknesses: He needs to get a little more comfortable being physical inside. He has a high and compact release on his jumper that allows him to get it off virtually whenever he wants but he has a tendency to settle for it too often. He’s equally skilled with his back to the basket and should go to that spot more freely. He needs to finisher stronger inside and be more physical and aggressive.

“The Bottom Line: His skill set and offensive repertoire for a player of his age and size is absolutely off the charts. He does need to get a little more physical and aggressive inside the paint, but he simply has a world of talent that just can’t be taught.”

Late Night visitors

Several seniors in the Class of 2020 are expected to join Todd at Friday’s Late Night in the Phog, set for a 6:30 p.m. start at Allen Fieldhouse.

They are: No. 19-ranked Bryce Thompson, 6-4 combo guard, Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School; No. 53 J.T. Thor, 6-9 forward, Norcross (Georgia) High School; No. 80 KK Robinson, 6-0 point guard, Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia and No. 133 Davion Bradford, 7-0, center, Mehlville Senior High, St. Louis.

Juniors who have said they’ll be at Late Night: Javonte Brown-Ferguson, 6-11 center, Thornlea Secondary School, Ontario, Canada (unranked because he attends school outside the U.S.); No. 12 Kennedy Chandler, 6-0 point guard, Briarcrest Christian High, Eads, Tennessee; No. 15 Harrison Ingram, 6-7 forward, St. Mark’s High, Dallas; No. 18 Kendall Brown, 6-7 forward, Sunrise Christian Academy, Bel Aire, Kansas; No. 56 Roosevelt Wheeler, 6-10 center, John Marshall High, Richmond, Virginia; No. 129 Tamar Bates, 6-4 combo guard, KC Piper High School. Marial Mading, a 6-10 freshman, Chipola (Florida) Junior College, also has said he’ll be at Late Night.

Sophomores to attend: Mark Mitchell, 6-7 forward Bishop Miege and Gradey Dick, 6-5 shooting guard, Wichita Collegiate.

Bates, who is attending Late Night on Friday, has received offers from Creighton, Kansas State, Missouri State, Saint Louis and Wichita State, Rivals.com reports. He’s also heard from coaches from KU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Wake Forest and others.

“I would look for him to pick up more interest and offers in the near future as he looks to be well on his way to becoming a regional priority,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. Bates plays for KC Run GMC’s AAU team.

Caleb Love picks Carolina

Caleb Love, a 6-3 senior point guard from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, has orally committed to play basketball at North Carolina.

Love, who is ranked No. 21 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, made the announcement on Tuesday night on Twitter.

He chose UNC over runnerup Missouri. Earlier, he also had Kansas, Louisville, Arizona and Indiana on his list of schools.

Love made an official visit to Missouri on Sept. 6-8 and official visit to North Carolina on Sept 20-22. He made an unofficial visit to KU last summer.

“I just felt that whenever I went on the visit there, it was the best fit for me,” Love said in an interview with Rivals.com. “Everything was on point and I would say that I just love everything about it. The campus, the gym and all of the history, plus, spending time with the guys and the coaches ... coach Roy (Williams), he just seemed so genuine and throughout the whole visit, I just felt really good.”