KU hoops to open Big 12 vs. WVU, has four Big Monday games for 14th straight year

KU coach Bill Self (right) and sophomore Devon Dotson will lead the Jayhawks on the bench and on the court this season.

Four ESPN Big Monday home basketball games highlight Kansas’ 2019-20 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball schedule, which was released by the league office and KU on Wednesday.

The Big Monday appearances will start against Oklahoma State on Jan. 27 in Stillwater, followed by a Big Monday game against Texas on Feb. 3, Iowa State on Feb. 17 and OSU on Feb. 24, all at Allen Fieldhouse.

It’s the 14th straight season KU has had four Big Mondays. KU will play 10 contests on ESPN+ this season. ESPN+ is a $4.99 per month subscription streaming service that can be viewed on a mobile phone or tablet, or through a device that plays streaming content on a television, like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or others.

KU last season had its NCAA-record streak of 14 straight league titles snapped.

A quick glance at the Big 12 schedule shows a tough stretch at the beginning. KU plays West Virginia at home, then has three of the next four and four of the next six league games on the road. KU plays Jan. 8 at Iowa State followed by Baylor on Jan. 11 at home. Then it’s at Jan. 14 at Oklahoma. and Jan. 18 at Texas. After home games against Kansas State on Jan. 21 and an out of league game vs. Tennessee on Jan. 25, KU heads to Oklahoma State on Jan. 27.

“True, it’s tough,” KU coach Bill Self told The Star in a text message. “But every season schedule has a very tough stretch that will probably play a big role on having a great conference season. This could be our stretch.”

The nonconference schedule was released on June 3. It is highlighted by a season-opening game against Duke on Nov. 5 in New York City, a possible matchup against Michigan State in Maui, and games at Villanova (Dec. 21) and Stanford (Dec. 29). The Jayhawks’ home slate features a contest against Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 7. That game will be part of a home-and-home series. The Jayhawks also will face UMKC in the Jayhawk Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Sprint Center.

KU’s 2019-20 basketball schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Thursday, Oct. 24 Fort Hays State (exh.) 7 p.m. ESPN+ Thursday, Oct. 31 Pittsburg State (exh.) 7 p.m. ESPN+ Tuesday, Nov. 5 vs. Duke* 6 p.m. ESPN Friday, Nov. 8 UNC Greensboro 7 p.m. ESPNU Friday, Nov. 15 Monmouth 7 p.m. ESPN+ Tuesday, Nov. 19 East Tennessee State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Chaminade** 8 p.m. ESPNU Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. UCLA or BYU** TBA TBA Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. TBA** TBA TBA Saturday, Dec. 7 Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN2 Tuesday, Dec. 10 UW-Milwaukee 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. UMKC*** 4 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Dec. 21 at Villanova 11 a.m. Fox Sunday, Dec. 29 at Stanford 2 p.m. ABC Saturday, Jan. 4 West Virginia 3 or 7 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Jan. 11 Baylor noon CBS Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN/2 Saturday, Jan. 18 at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN/2 Tuesday, Jan. 21 Kansas State 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U Saturday, Jan. 25 Tennessee**** 3 p.m. ESPN/2 Monday, Jan. 27 at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Feb. 1 Texas Tech 3 or 5 p.m. ESPN/2 Monday, Feb. 3 Texas 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Feb. 8 at TCU 11 a.m. ESPN/2 Wednesday, Feb. 12 at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Feb. 15 Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPN/2 Monday, Feb. 17 Iowa State 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Feb. 22 at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPN/2 Monday, Feb. 24 Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday, Feb. 29 at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. CBS Wednesday, March 4 TCU 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, March 7 at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN/2

*Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York; **at Maui Invitational; ***at the Sprint Center; ****SEC/Big 12 Challenge