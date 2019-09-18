Minnesota prep forward Dawson Garcia includes KU on list of seven schools

Highly touted forward has high level of interest in Kentucky Four-star power forward Dawson Garcia won a gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball with Team USA earlier this spring, and he's caught UK's attention on the recruiting trail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four-star power forward Dawson Garcia won a gold medal in 3-on-3 basketball with Team USA earlier this spring, and he's caught UK's attention on the recruiting trail.

Dawson Garcia, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior forward from Prior Lake High School in Savage, Minnesota, on Tuesday included Kansas on his list of seven schools.

Garcia, who is ranked No. 35 in the college basketball recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, also is considering North Carolina, Arizona, Memphis, Indiana, Marquette and Minnesota.

He made the announcement of his final seven on Twitter.

Of being recruited by KU and North Carolina, he told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “It was just a blessing honestly, talking to the legends on the phone from the blue bloods. It’s just a really cool experience to learn from the greats. I’ve been talking to (Duke) here and there.”

Of his own game, Garcia told the paper: “I just see myself as a player who plays very hard and likes to get after it and compete. I kind of play with a chip on my shoulder. Being this tall and being able to move the way I do is because I wasn’t always supposed to be this tall. My parents aren’t that tall. My dad is 6-foot and my mom is 5-11. I was always working on my guard skills and it just helped a ton when I started growing more and more. Thankfully I kept my quickness and all that.

“For my high school team, I’ll be handling the ball a lot this year. We don’t really have a true point guard. In AAU, I push the ball up on the break, but I’m never really the guy setting up the plays. But I think this year in high school I’ll do that a lot of the time.”

Garcia — he averaged 27.5 points and 11 rebounds a game last season for (25-4) Prior Lake — has not yet announced a date for a visit to KU.

“He is a true stretch big man,” Prior Lake coach Bob Schweim said of Garcia in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “(He is) the kind of player everyone seems to want now. He’s incredibly explosive and dribbles like a guard. He’ll defend anyone as well. You just don’t see guys his size move like that and the best part is that no one can put a smaller guy on him and draw him out. (He’s a) once in a generation talent for us.”

Garcia’s AAU coach, Al Harris, told the Des Moines Register: “Dawson’s a kid that can probably guard 1-to-5 at this level and the next. He’s going to be a special talent. Just his versatility, his attention to detail, his basketball IQ is unbelievable at times.”

Garcia told Zagsblog.com he’d like to pick a school in the early signing period.

“Geography doesn’t really affect me at all. I like the nice weather, but being from Minnesota, winter doesn’t bother me at all. Four seasons doesn’t really affect me. Being far away from home or being close doesn’t really matter to me, just my relationship with the coaching staff and how comfortable I feel about that school.”

Jayhawk coaches visit Moody family

KU coaches Bill Self and Jerrance Howard visited the parents of Moses Moody, a 6-5 senior small forward from Montverde (Florida) Academy, on Tuesday in the family’s hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas. Meanwhile, KU assistant Norm Roberts traveled to Montverde to visit with Moses in person on Tuesday. Moody’s mom posted a pair of photos on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Moody, who is ranked No. 50 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and USC. He played basketball this summer for Bradley Beal AAU.

“Moody possesses good length and an enormous wingspan for a wing,” writes Daniel Benjamin of bustingbrackets.com. “Shooting is the Arkansas native’s strongest asset, although he has shown more explosive athleticism this summer than in the past according to 247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer. He is very good at shooting off the catch and is getting better off the dribble. Moody is also improving as a playmaker and is a solid rebounder.”

Ingram to attend Late Night in Phog

Harrison Ingram, a 6-7 junior small forward from St. Mark’s High School in Dallas, will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial recruiting visit to KU, according to Rivals.com.

Ingram is the No. 15-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021.

Ingram will also make an official visit to Stanford this weekend and unofficial visit to Oklahoma State on Oct. 19. He’s also being recruited by Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Memphis and others. He also will attend USA Basketball’s October minicamp in Colorado.

Ingram’s brother, Will Ingram, plays basketball at Middlebury College. His cousin, Nicole White, played for KU’s women’s basketball team in the mid-1990s.

“I will be looking for a school I can make an immediate impact on when I get on campus and also a school that fits my playing style,” Ingram told bustingbrackets.com. “My parents and I will ask questions about development. Lastly, I want a program that is on the rise and is trying to win.”

Ingram told bustingbrackets.com he would like to study finance or computer science in college.

“I believe the best part of my game is my versatility because I can do anything the coach wants of me. I can be a spot up shooter, I can grab rebounds, but my best part is definitely my passing and playmaking. I love creating for myself and others and have been known to get many assists while also keeping the defender honest by scoring myself,” he said to bustingbrackets.com.

Caleb Love update

Caleb Love, a 6-3 senior point guard from Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis, recently canceled a visit to Indiana. He narrowed his list of schools to Missouri, KU, North Carolina and Louisville.

Love, who already has visited Missouri, will visit North Carolina on Sept 20-22, Louisville on Sept. 27-29 and has not finalized a date for a KU visit. He’s said the KU visit will be his final visit.

“It’s getting a little bit stressful but I believe that it’s going to clear up after I go on all of these visits and I feel that it’s going to all pan out,” Love told Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi in a recent interview.

Missouri may be the leader.

“Just coach Cuonzo (Martin) … he saw me play my freshman year and offered me my sophomore year so he’s just always been there. They are always there. They are everywhere,” Love said. “They have been to every game. They’ve been at almost all of my open gyms. Anything that you can think of they’ve been there. So just them being there shows that they really want me.”

He made an unofficial visit to Kansas in early June.

“The facilities are top notch. They have the facilities and Bill Self being a Hall of Fame coach, so him being there obviously helps,” Love said. “They play a two-point guard playing style. I’m not sure who else they offered or whatever but they made Bryce Thompson’s (Tulsa guard) top list so that’s a big piece maybe going with a top guard so that when I get tired he could handle the ball and stuff like that.”

Love hopes to continue his steady improvement his senior season. At this time he’s the No. 21-ranked player in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com.

“Just getting my shot like (Stephen) Curry’s for real. I want it to be where I’m not missing and ultimately I’m just trying to do anything I can to just help my team get some wins,” Love told Rivals.com.

Maker to pick pros instead of college?

Makur Maker, a 7-0, 230-pound senior center from Pacific High in Orange, California, has said he’s thinking about playing professionally next season instead of a one-and-done campaign in college.

Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said KU, Oregon and Kentucky remain “possible landing spots for Maker, but not many want to invest their time on a prospect that may not even attend college. For someone of Maker’s national stature, one would think that there would be greater interest shown from coaches, but maybe his first official visit could signify actually interest on his part to attending college which may lead to a more prioritized recruitment.”

Maker, the cousin of NBA player Thon Maker, will visit Howard University and UCLA in October, according to 247sports.com.

“I definitely want to see what RJ (Hampton) and LaMelo (Ball) do after this year and see how they play against these professionals,” Maker told 247sports.com. He was referring to a pair of players who have headed overseas. “It’s definitely appealing playing against grown men, although you’re playing against grown men in college too. Competition is going to be there no matter what.

“The thing about college is you play on national TV every night so you’re getting that exposure from the country and basically the world. That’s very appealing to me.”

He is ranked No. 8 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

Landen Lucas earns $14,682 at poker tourney

Former KU forward Landen Lucas placed eighth and earned $14,682 prize money at the World Series of Poker Tour’s Circuit Thunder Valley Main Event on Monday in Lincoln, California.

Lucas, who has entered several poker events the last six weeks as he rehabs an injury, made the final table of his second straight tournament. Winner was Paul Richardson, who took home $130,667. In all, there were 414 entries.