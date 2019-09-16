KU Jayhawks football vs. West Virginia: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

KU players, fans, Les Miles celebrate win over Boston College Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas players, fans and coach Les Miles celebrate the Jayhawks' 48-24 victory over Boston College on Friday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Les Miles didn’t let the reporter finish his question.

The Kansas coach was about to be asked Monday whether a 48-24 upset victory over Boston College might boost attendance this week and ... well, Miles took it from there.

“We’re going to have a home crowd that is spectacular,” Miles said, gyrating his arms and raising his voice. “There is no question that this home crowd is going to be loud, eat a lot of food, drink ... are they allowed to drink there now? They’re going to drink and be loud and have fun, and we are going to play our butts off just as hard as we can.”

KU Athletics listed 32,611 as the attendance in the home opener against Indiana State, then a slight increase of 33,493 the next week against Coastal Carolina.

West Virginia — the next opponent — likely won’t bring too many fans to Booth Memorial Stadium. But even knowing that ... the buzz created by Friday’s dominant win combined with an ideal start time (3:30 p.m.) and predicted good weather could result in KU seeing a third straight home contest with increased ticket sales.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+ streaming service

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: West Virginia by 4 1/2.

Five things to know

A long time coming: KU’s offensive outburst against Boston College on Friday was something that hasn’t happened in recent history. The Jayhawks’ 48 points were their most in a road game since 1996, when the Jayhawks took a 52-24 win at Oklahoma. Take that, Vegas: The Jayhawks — a 20-point underdog against Boston College — came away with the largest-ever road victory ever by a Power Five team as 20-plus-point longshot. Data from the website Team Rankings, which had KU as 18.5-point underdogs, also shows that teams who have been 18.5-point Vegas longshots or worse this season have gone a combined 3-110. They’re No. 1: KU, coming off its win against Boston College, was chosen as the Football Writers Association of America’s national team of the week. The Jayhawks had not won the honor since 2016, when they took an overtime home win over Texas. Double trouble: West Virginia has two of the Big 12’s top four in sacks ... and they’re brothers. Defensive linemen Darius and Dante Stills — sons of former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gary Stills — have three sacks apiece through three games. No run: West Virginia, which improved to 2-1 with a 44-27 home win over NC State on Saturday, has not found much success with its run game yet. The Mountaineers have only averaged 2.8 yards per rush, and their 79 run yards per game ranks 123rd out of 130 FBS schools.

