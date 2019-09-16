KU’s Bill Self travels to Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy to recruit point guard

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Monday is expected to visit Khalen “KK” Robinson, a 6-foot-0 senior point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, Robinson confirmed to The Star on Sunday in a direct message on Twitter.

Robinson, the No. 80-ranked prospect in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a current list of Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU, and Vanderbilt.

He plans on attending the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to KU.

“They (KU coaches) were at the Kansas City camp, the live event that I was at, and he (Self) said that he really likes the way that I play and that I am a vocal leader on offense and defense and he wants for me to come in and play me and (fellow Arkansas native) Issac McBride together,” Robinson, who is originally from Bryant, Arkansas, tells Rivals.com.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

By the way, there were incorrect reports that Self visited Robinson at Oak Hill last week.

Self visits Brown-Ferguson

KU coach Self traveled to Canada on Friday to visit with Javonte Brown-Ferguson, a 6-foot-11, 230-pound junior center from Thornlea Secondary School in Markham, Ontario, Canada, Brown-Ferguson confirmed to The Star over the weekend in a direct message on Twitter.

Brown-Ferguson, who is reportedly considering switching to the Class of 2020, will attend the Oct. 4 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to KU. He has also set official visits to Texas A&M (Sept. 20-22) and UConn (Oct. 25-27).

He’s also being recruited by Seton Hall, Marquette, Western Kentucky, Stanford, Marquette, Indiana and others.

Of KU, he told recently told The Star in a direct message: “I’m liking Kansas a lot. The coaches check up on me often. Make efforts to call multiple times each week. Really showing that they want me at their school.”

Harmon waiting on Kentucky offer

Zion Harmon, a 5-9 junior from Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, who is ranked No. 31 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has not yet received an offer from Kentucky, according to vaughtsviews.com.

He has an early list of KU, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Seton Hall, Western Kentucky, Murray State, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and others.

“We are still waiting on UK,” Mike Harmon, Zion’s father, tells vaughtsviews.com. “They are supposed to come to the school and check him out. I think still in his heart he really likes UK a lot.”

Harmon averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this past season Boo Williams AAU, which plays in the Nike EYBL.

“He had arguably one of the better summers of any kid out there. Every opportunity he had this summer, he showed out pretty well,” Mike Harmon said.

Kyree Walker update

Kyree Walker, a 6-5 senior small forward from Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, is considering enrolling at a college this semester, 247sports.com reports.

On Thursday, he met with Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury, 247sports.com reports.

Walker, who has KU on his list of schools (the Jayhawks have no scholarships open for the 2019-20 season), averaged 30.2 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season.

He’s ranked No. 42 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com.

Todd sets up visits to Memphis, Michigan

Isaiah Todd, a 6-10 senior power forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, will visit Memphis on Sept. 20-22 and Michigan on Sept. 27-29 according to 247sports.com.

Todd, the No. 10-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan and Memphis.

Todd, who is originally from Richmond, Virginia, averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds a game last season for Trinity Academy in Raleigh. Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Two game times set

Game time for the KU’s nonconference clash at Villanova is 11 a.m. Central time Dec. 21, Villanova officials have announced. That game will be played at Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia 76ers. Also, game time has been announced for the KU-Stanford game on Dec. 29 in Maples Pavilion, Stanford’s on-campus arena. Tip is 2 p.m. Central time.