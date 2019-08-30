Oklahoma prep guard includes KU basketball on list of seven finalists, sets visit date

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Bryce Thompson, a 6-foot-4 senior combo guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, on Thursday night narrowed his list of prospective colleges to seven.

They are: Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas, Michigan State and North Carolina.

“So grateful for this opportunity. Thanks to all the coaches that have recruited me thus far. Another step closer … Proverbs 18:16,” Thompson wrote Thursday night on Twitter.

Thompson, the most highly sought after recruit in the state of Oklahoma since Trae Young, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 25.3 points a game on 54 percent shooting (47 percent from three) for Oklahoma Run PWP on the Under Armour Circuit this past season.

He eliminated Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulsa, Colorado and others from his list of schools.

Thompson tells Rivals.com he will make an official recruiting visit to Texas this weekend. He will visit North Carolina on Sept. 6-8, Oklahoma State on Sept. 27-29, Kansas on Oct. 4-6 and Michigan State on Oct. 25-27.

He made an unofficial visit to Oklahoma last weekend.

Thompson’s dad, Rod, who played for both KU coach Bill Self and North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson at Tulsa, recently told CBSsports.com that his son will choose a school sometime after Jan. 1, 2020.

“Thompson will have all his visits completed before November which could lead to an early signing, though a decision on such a move has yet to be determined,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “KU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are regarded as the three to beat but much could change this fall. Where he does sign for, one should expect an immediate infusion of scoring, toughness and energy that will make for a positive impact immediately upon his enrollment.”

Rod Thompson on Thursday told 247sports.com that “we were thinking early (decision) but now I think we are up in the air.”

Sissoko visiting KU this weekend

Mady Sissoko, a 6-8, 225-pound senior forward from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas this weekend, followed by trips to Memphis on Sept. 3-4 and Michigan State on Sept. 5-6.

Sissoko, who has made official visits to UCLA and BYU, is a former high school teammate of KU freshman wing Tristan Enaruna.

Sissoko, Rivals.com’s No. 48-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020, is originally from Mali. He averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior. In the past, he’s mentioned KU, Michigan State, Memphis, Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, BYU, Texas Tech, UCLA and others.

Here is ESPN.com’s scouting report on Sissoko as of Aug. 20: “Sissoko has exceptional physical tools at a young age. He’s long, athletic, agile, and mobile. He is exceptionally light on his feet, both running the floor as well as his bouncy athleticism that allows him to be all over the rim on both his first and second jumps. He’s got a wealth of defensive potential because of his quick reactions, ability to move his feet, and protect the rim. He plays the game with a high motor, is already comfortable being vocal, and is being developed offensively as he learns to play within offensive structure.

“His overall instincts are still just a work in progress. Right now he impacts the game with his motor and physical tools, but he’ll need to continue to develop his skill set and overall offensive game to remain a top prospect in the national class of 2020.”

ESPN continued: “There’s a lot of things to like at this early stage. He’s athletic, mobile, long, plays with a high motor, and very engaged defensively — all the markings of a top frontcourt prospect in the class of 2020.”

Muscadin to visit KU

Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10, 215-pound senior center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, will visit KU on Sept. 20-22, he announced on Twitter. Earlier he had announced an upcoming visit to Kansas State on Sept. 6-8.

Muscadin, who is originally from Haiti, will visit Minnesota on Sept. 13-15 and Texas Tech on Oct. 5-7.

He also has New Mexico, UConn, UNLV and VCU on his list. He is not ranked in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He attended Sunrise Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, last school year.