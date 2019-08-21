Prep point guard Daishen Nix picks UCLA over KU, others ... a day after trimming list

Daishen Nix had emerged as one of the top point guards in the 2020 recruiting class. This week, he chose UCLA. Lexington Herald-Leader

Daishen Nix, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard from Trinity International School in Las Vegas, on Tuesday orally committed to play college basketball at UCLA.

Nix’s announcement came as a bit of a surprise considering he first revealed his five finalists — Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, Maryland and Alabama — on Monday night.

“Most of my family is around the West coast, so if I leave to go to UCLA it’s not that hard for them to fly over and drive over to see me,” Nix, who is originally from Alaska, told 247sports.com.

“They have a new coaching staff,” Nix added of the Bruins. “They develop players well and coach (Mick) Cronin says he’s changing his system where he’s running more. It’ll be perfect for me because I like open space and passing the ball.”

Nix, the No. 14-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, visited UCLA last weekend and Maryland last November.

“Nix was one of the most impressive players throughout the spring and summer. He’s an elite passer and also showed an improved shooting stroke at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June, making 45.5% of his three-point attempts,” writes Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com.

Eric Bossi of Rivals.com writes: “The Bruins want to play faster and there’s not a better passer in high school ball or anybody who does a better job of dictating tempo than Nix does.”

No leader for Love

There is no apparent leader for the services of Caleb Love, a 6-3 senior point guard from Christian Brothers College High in St. Louis, Rivals.com reports.

Love recently said he’d visit Missouri on Sept. 7-8 and Kansas on Oct. 12-13. He also set up visits to Indiana (Sept. 12-15), North Carolina (Sept. 20-22) and Louisville (Sept 27-29).

The Bradley Beal Elite AAU player, who is ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, also has Arizona on his list of schools.

“Could Missouri, which has some momentum in its favor, keep things going and win out with Love? I am not willing to bet on it just yet,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “While Indiana and Kansas are fighting their way into the picture, Louisville and North Carolina might be the two leaders heading into September, a month that he will visit four of his finalists before completing things at KU on Oct. 13.”

Berry favoring Northwestern?

Ty Berry, a 6-3 senior shooting guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and the KC Run GMC AAU program, will visit Minnesota the last weekend of August and Iowa State on Sept. 20-22, according to Bossi of Rivals.com. Oklahoma State is also a possibility for Berry, who is ranked No. 143 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com. Berry’s dad, Tony, played football at KU.

Ellis has staples removed from knee

Former KU forward Perry Ellis has released his latest video sharing highlights of his rehab from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

“I counted the staples last night. There were 34 of them … kind of crazy,” said Ellis, who wore No. 34 at KU. “I guess that means I’m going to get back to the PE34 Ways,” he added of “Perry Ellis 34” ways.

Staples were removed this week with his next checkup with Dr. Jeff Randall of Lawrence set for the end of the month of August. Ellis had surgery on his knee on July 31. He was injured playing for KU’s alumni team in a TBT game on July 25 in Wichita.

Falkenstien service is Saturday

A memorial service celebrating the life of KU broadcasting legend Max Falkenstien is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Lied Center on KU’s West campus. The public is invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, Falkenstien, who died on July 29 at the age of 95, requested memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society or the Williams Fund at KU. They may be sent in care of the Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, 66044.