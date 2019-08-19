University of Kansas
SportsBeat KC podcast: A look at Andrea Hudy’s impact on KU basketball teams, players
Andrea Hudy was a rock star trainer, among the most visible in her profession as she worked with University of Kansas basketball players.
The players she helped went to three Final Fours and won 14 straight Big 12 championships. Now Hudy is moving to Big 12 rival Texas.
The Star’s KU beat writer Jesse Newell discusses the move and later considers the influence of transfers in Big 12 basketball this season with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff.
Read the stories we discussed:
Texas officially hires strength coach Andrea Hudy “Kansas means the world to me”: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article234083112.html
Hudy’s KU workouts recalled as legendary: “When she’s locked in, she’s locked in”: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article234092387.html
