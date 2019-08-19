SportsBeat KC podcast: A look at Andrea Hudy’s impact on KU basketball teams, players

Andrea Hudy, strength coach for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team the past 15 years, has been hired by Texas to oversee the Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball strength programs. The Star

Andrea Hudy was a rock star trainer, among the most visible in her profession as she worked with University of Kansas basketball players.

The players she helped went to three Final Fours and won 14 straight Big 12 championships. Now Hudy is moving to Big 12 rival Texas.

The Star’s KU beat writer Jesse Newell discusses the move and later considers the influence of transfers in Big 12 basketball this season with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff.

Read the stories we discussed:

