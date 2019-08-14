University of Kansas
SportsBeat KC podcast: KU’s decade-old question still true — Who’s the quarterback?
Since Todd Reesing finished his record-setting career in 2009, Kansas has been looking for answers at the quarterback position.
But is there reason to be worried? Two weeks before the season opener, new coach Les Miles still hasn’t named a starter and even recently added a name to the position battle.
KU beat writer Jesse Newell joins host Blair Kerkhoff to talk quarterbacks, Les Miles, and other football questions.
Read the stories we discussed:
Who is KU’s starting QB? Les Miles only adds to speculation with most recent comments: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article233749077.html
Les Miles on culture of his football program: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article233674092.html
Les Miles is already piling up shenanigans at KU. Will wins come next?: https://www.kansascity.com/article233779777.html
