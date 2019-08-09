University of Texas names former KU guard Nooner assistant women’s basketball coach

Former KU players Nick Bradford (left) and Terry Nooner (right) posed with former Jayhawk Drew Gooden in May of 2017 as Gooden graduated from KU. gbedore@kcstar.com

After coaching in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, former University of Kansas basketball guard Terry Nooner is returning to women’s college basketball.

Nooner, a 2000 KU graduate who worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers as player development coach last season, on Friday was named assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Texas.

“Being able to hire Terry is a blessing for our program,” Texas coach Karen Aston said in a release. “It’s awesome to be able to bring someone in at this point in the year that is experienced and ready to hit the ground running. Terry’s track record speaks for itself. He will impact our team with his ability to prepare and coach, and also will be able to impact recruiting with his ability to connect with people. He has an infectious personality and a desire to be the best,” Aston added.

Before joining coach Tyronn Lue’s Cavs’ staff (Lue was fired on Oct. 29), Nooner worked three seasons as assistant women’s hoops coach at Maryland. Nooner helped the Terrapins claim an 89-14 record and two Big Ten championships.

Nooner also worked as a women’s assistant hoops coach at Alabama from 2013-15 and a women’s assistant at his alma mater KU in 2012-13. He worked as a women’s assistant at Southern Illinois in 2011-12.

Nooner, a native of Raytown, also coached high school and AAU basketball seven years in the Kansas City area.

He played at KU from 1996-2000, winning three Big 12 championships. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in African-American Studies from KU in 2000. He earned a Master’s in Sports Administration from KU In 2002.

Nooner, 41, said Friday: “My family and I are extremely humbled and excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Texas family. Coach Aston is one of the premier coaches in women’s basketball. I am eager to work with such a dynamic coach and staff, and extremely talented student-athletes. I look forward to helping continue to grow the winning tradition that has been established at the University of Texas.”

Texas went 23-10 in 2018-19. The Longhorns lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

A year ago, Nooner said he was thankful for his KU ties.

“KU is a big part of who I am,” Nooner said in an interview with The Star. “One of the reasons I picked KU is how it could help me 20 or 30 years down the road. The benefits of being a Jayhawk … I’m grateful how it’s helped me in the coaching ranks. People in the business understand the prestige and how big the program is. It’s helped me a lot. Just to say I’m a Jayhawk is big in coaches’ circles.

“When they (Jayhawks) play, I cheer,” added Nooner, who along with his wife, Tracy, has two children — daughter Tarynn and son Terry Nooner III. “When they lose, I don’t watch ‘SportsCenter’ that night. I’ll be watching the game and screaming. My wife gets mad when I scream and wake up the kids,” Nooner added.

Doke, Agbaji at camp

KU senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji are attending the Nike Skills Academy this week in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Azubuike checked in at 6 feet, 11 inches and 276 pounds (without shoes). His wingspan was measured at 7-8. Agbaji checked in at 6-5, 212 with a wingspan of 6-8.

“I was there yesterday, writes Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. “Thought the two best incoming freshmen in attendance during yesterday’s scrimmage portion were Cole Anthony and Kahlil Whitney. The two best upperclassmen were Obi Toppin and probably Udoka Azubuike. Doke is trimmed down, looks great as a PnR rim runner.”

Former KU players update

Former KU guard Quentin Grimes scored 10 points in the University of Houston’s 68-32 victory over club team Roseto Sharks on Friday in Rome. Grimes hit two three-pointers in a game that was called after three quarters because of a slippery floor. It was Houston’s first game on an overseas tour.

Grimes announced plans to transfer from KU on May 29. He chose Houston over Texas A&M on June 27. He averaged 8.4 points per game for the Jayhawks in 36 games his freshman season.

Former KU guard Charlie Moore scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists in DePaul’s 118-56 victory over the Paris All-Stars on Thursday in France. Moore, who averaged 2.9 points across 35 games for KU last season as a sophomore, opened DePaul’s overseas tour by scoring 29 points in the Blue Demons’ 74-64 win over a Netherlands select team Wednesday. Moore hit 10 of 18 shots, scoring 16 points in the first half and 13 in the second. Moore, a Chicago native, announced plans to leave KU on March 30 and said on April he’d be moving on to DePaul.

Both Moore and Grimes will not be able to play in games until the 2020-21 season. Both are appealing to the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

Recruiting notes

Makur Maker, a 7-foot, 230-pound senior-to-be center from Pacific High in Orange, Calif., is considering KU, Kentucky, UCLA, Oregon, USC and others, according to Rivals.com. Oregon is said to be the leader for Maker, the No. 5-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2020 according to Rivals.com. … Jaden Hardy, a 6-4 junior-to-be shooting guard from Coronado High in Las Vegas, is considering KU, Missouri, USC, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Florida State and others according to Rivals.com. He’s ranked No. 6 in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com.