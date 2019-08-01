Celebration of Max Falkenstien’s life will be at KU’s Lied Center. Public is invited

Max Falkenstien, voice of KU basketball, dies at age 95 Max Falkenstien, whose voice became synonymous with University of Kansas football and men’s basketball broadcasts for six decades, has died at the age of 95. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Max Falkenstien, whose voice became synonymous with University of Kansas football and men’s basketball broadcasts for six decades, has died at the age of 95.

A celebration of the life of University of Kansas broadcasting legend Max Falkenstien will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Lied Center, it was announced Thursday.

The public is invited.

Falkenstien, who broadcast KU football and basketball for 60 seasons, died Monday at the age of 95.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Lawrence Humane Society or the Williams Fund at KU are requested. They may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas, 66044.

Falkenstien, according to the obituary at the Warren-McElwain website is survived by Isobel, his wife of 70 years; daughter Jane of Topeka; son Kurt (Paula Martin) of Lawrence; sister Sandra Simonett of Prairieville, Louisiana; grandson Joseph Marshall Hart of Tucson, Arizona; grandson Eric Hart (Amaris) of Tucson; granddaughter Kate Falkenstien (Rich Boltizar) of East Palo Alto, California; five great grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

The family, according to the obituary, “would like to extend a sincere thanks to his much appreciated friends who transported him three times a week to and from his dialysis treatments for the last two years: Steve Caldwell, JD Cleavinger, Bob Derby, Larry McElwain, Fred DeVictor, Don Green, Larry Hatfield, Carl Locke, Jim Marchiony, Kyle O’Brien, Miles Schnaer, Rick Spano and Mark Wolfson.