Former KU walk-on guard hired as head coach of G-League’s Wisconsin Herd

Former University of Kansas basketball guard Chase Buford has been hired as head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Buford, 30, the son of San Antonio Spurs executive and former KU assistant coach R.C. Buford, played three seasons at KU (2008-10) as an invited walk-on. He was a freshman in 2007-08 when KU won the NCAA title.

Last season, Buford served as an assistant coach for the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent the 2017-18 season as assistant coach for the Erie BayHawks, the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

He worked as coordinator of player development for the Chicago Bulls from 2015-17. His career in basketball began in 2012 as regional scout with the Atlanta Hawks. He later became the Hawks’ video intern.

“Chase has had wide-ranging basketball experiences over the past seven years, both in the G-League and the NBA, and we believe he’s one of the bright young coaches in the game,” Herd general manager Dave Dean said Monday in a release. “We are excited by his approach, fresh ideas and collaborative spirit.”

Buford earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics at KU in May of 2011. The San Antonio native scored 12 points in 35 games in his three seasons.

“I am thrilled to be the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd and to join the Bucks organization,” Buford said in a release. “I want to thank Dave Dean and the Bucks for giving me this opportunity in the G-League. I am looking forward to developing young, talented players on and off the court. I cannot wait to get to work.”

The Bucks recently signed former KU point guard Frank Mason to a two-way contract for the 2019-20 season. Mason played his first two seasons in the league with the Sacramento Kings.

According to the Bucks’ website, “a two-way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G-League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and at the conclusion of his season.”