Perry Ellis suffers torn patellar tendon in right knee, faces surgery next week

Perry Ellis AP

Former University of Kansas basketball forward Perry Ellis suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in the opening moments of Self Made’s 87-63 loss to Sideline Cancer in The Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Koch Arena in Ellis’ hometown of Wichita.

Ellis told The Star late Thursday night he indeed has a torn patellar tendon and faces surgery sometime next week.

“It’s OK,” Ellis told The Star, keeping a positive attitude about the situation. “I need surgery. I’m still not sure how long I’ll be out.”

The 6-foot-8, 25-year-old Ellis recently signed a contract to play in Japan next season. Self Made is a team of former KU players competing in the $2 million winner-take-all TBT.

Ellis wrote a Tweet on Thursday, saying: “I was so excited to get out there in front of my hometown! Unfortunately my time on the court got cut way short. It is in God’s hands. Will see what God has next for me.”