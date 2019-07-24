Former KU guard Brady Morningstar changes coaching jobs to KCK Community College

Brady Morningstar, who played in 116 games with 68 starts for the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team during 2007-11, will join Kansas City Kansas Community College as an assistant coach. Texas Wesleyan

Former University of Kansas basketball guard Brady Morningstar has accepted a job as assistant men’s basketball coach at Kansas City Kansas Community College, the school announced Wednesday.

Morningstar, 33, worked the past two years as a member of Brennen Shingleton’s coaching staff at Texas Wesleyan. Prior to that, the 2011 KU graduate played pro basketball. He started his career by playing two seasons in the NBA G-League for the Tulsa 66ers and Canton Charge. After that, he played several seasons overseas in Greece, Finland, Germany, and Argentina before entering the field of coaching.

In his first season at Texas Wesleyan, 2016-17, Morningstar helped guide the Rams to the program’s second NAIA National championship and followed that with the program’s third consecutive conference title and another trip to the national tournament in 2017-18.

Morningstar will work under KCKCC coach Brandon Burgette.

“I’ve known him a long time,” Morningstar told The Star of Burgette. “He asked me to come out and be an assistant. It made sense. I loved my time at Texas Wesleyan. Coach Shingleton was unbelievable to me the last two years.”

Morningstar grew up in Lawrence and is a graduate of Free State High School.

“I have more contacts here so it made good sense,” Morningstar said of the move. “It’s a good area, good facilities and a lot of high schools in the area, one in which I think we can be successful.”

Burgette said in a news release Wednesday he was “excited. I think he’ll be great on and off the floor. He’s done multiple things as a player that will help in the development of our players along with bringing a winning culture to the program. With his playing background, working five years with (KU coach) Bill Self and then playing professionally, he’ll bring great energy to the floor as well as working with our players on their development and scouting.”

In addition to coaching, Morningstar has been doing off-season development work with such NBA players as Willie Cauley-Stein of Olathe and former KU standouts Marcus and Markieff Morris.

“It’s something I enjoy most, helping players reach their potential by studying their games and finding ways they can improve,” Morningstar said.

He was asked if he someday wished to be a head college basketball coach.

“NBA,” he stated.

Morningstar is also coaching KU’s alumni team, Self Made, in The Basketball Tournament this summer. KU will meet Sideline Cancer at 6 p.m. Thursday at Koch Arena on Wichita State’s campus.

A victory over Sideline Cancer would vault KU into a second-round contest against either a team of Wichita State or Iowa alumni at 3 p.m. Saturday at Koch. Another victory would mean a Sweet 16 contest at 3 p.m. Sunday, perhaps against a Kansas State alumni team, if the Wildcats and Jayhawks win two in Wichita. The games will be shown on ESPN.