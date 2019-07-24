KU football signee Jayden Russell of Aquinas ‘will be exploring different options’

Aquinas’ Jayden Russell stiff arms Mill Valley’s Jack Eber on a kick run during a 2016 game. Special to The Star

Kansas football signee Jayden Russell, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back who as a senior helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas High School to its first state football title in school history, announced on Twitter on Tuesday night he is “exploring different options at this time.”

Russell wrote on Twitter: “I have been granted a release from The University of Kansas. I am a Full Qualifier and will be exploring different options at this time. Please, no interviews.”

In his Twitter post, Russell did not specifically state he was officially leaving KU for another school. He wrote an explanation of the issue keeping him from attending summer classes and workouts (on Twitter) at 10:24 p.m., Tuesday.

Here is the post.

“Just to clarify what happened … KU mentioned to me there was a possible chance that my ACT score could get flagged because of the significant jump from my 2nd test score to my 3rd test score (10 point jump).

“I was informed 2 days before I was supposed to move in that it would be best if I do not report and retake the test because if I showed up during the flagging process I would have to leave KU and potentially pay back everything I received.

“The main goal was for me to retake the test and report by AUG 1st. The staff informed (me) that they could no longer wait to see if I will pass my ACT since I got the score back today (which I did pass). They decided to bring in another guy and informed me that even if I passed that they would want to grey shirt me now and have me report in January. I feel like I worked too hard to wait and decided to open my recruiting back up for a chance to compete this Fall. I also want to thank KU for being very understandable through this process and I’m forever grateful for everything.”

One source told The Star that “a couple” schools have already inquired about recruiting Russell to play this fall.

Russell as he stated in his Twitter post did not report to campus for summer school with other freshmen members of the 2019 KU team. Russell was not mentioned in the 2019 KU media guide. KU only includes freshmen in the guide who are on campus in the summer.

The Class 5A all-state player as named by the Wichita Eagle chose KU over Kansas State, Iowa State, Boston College, Duke and others in recruiting. Russell and Mason Fairchild, a tight end from Andale, were the first high school recruits to commit to play football for new KU coach Les Miles.

Russell earned a three-star rating by Rivals.com and ESPN.com.

The Star reached out to a KU official who said the school would have no comment on Russell’s initial Twitter posting. A follow-up request was made by The Star to the KU official after Russell issued his detailed explanation on Twitter. Informed that Russell offered his explanation on Twitter late Tuesday night, the KU official indicated there would be “no response from KU.”