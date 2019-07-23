Rivalry Renewed exhibition between KU and Mizzou basketball alumni has new date, home

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes t Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes t

Rivalry Renewed II, a rematch of last year’s alumni basketball game between Kansas and Missouri, has been switched from Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena to Aug. 30 at HyVee Arena.

“We changed the date because we are adding a couple more teams,” said Steve Gardner, the game’s co-organizer with former Missouri player Kareem Rush.

It will now be a one-day doubleheader involving KU versus Missouri and two other college alumni teams to be announced at a later date. The first game will start at 6 p.m., with an autograph session available after the game.

Gardner said another factor in postponing the game also was the fact a KU alumni team of 10 players will be competing in The Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Wichita and possibly Saturday and Sunday as well.

“We still had a good lineup for KU players,” he said, “but the guys that were going to play for us (from Self Made team in Wichita) were some of our heavier promoters and we didn’t know if they could be in the (Rivalry Renewed) game.”

Ticket information is not yet available. It will be made available on the Alumni Basketball League website.

A VIP event will be held the night before the game at Repeal 18th (1825 Buchanan in North Kansas City) with tickets available soon at the Alumni Basketball League Website.

Last summer, Brandon Rush outscored Kareem, 46 points to 14, as the Jayhawks claimed a 109-101 victory over the Tigers in the inaugural Rivalry Renewed. Mario Chalmers scored 21 points, Travis Releford 16, Tyrel Reed 13 and Brady Morningstar 12 for KU. Leo Lyons scored 34 points, Stefhon Hannah 26 and Rickey Paulding 14 for MU.

Gardner said recently there’s been confirmation from the Jayhawks who played last year, along with Drew Gooden, Jeff Hawkins and Nick Bradford. Julian Wright is also a possibility.

MU’s Rush so far heads an MU roster for Rivalry Renewed II that includes Arthur Johnson, Thomas Gardner, Kim English and Julian Winfield as well as the Tigers who participated in Rivalry Renewed I.

“We will have a stronger overall list of names this year because of the success of last year’s game,” Gardner said recently.

A portion of game proceeds will go to Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas City as well as Reconciliation Services.

This game marks an “official introduction” to the Alumni Basketball League, which will be launching next summer.

The Alumni Basketball League in its first year figures to consist of eight teams of former college players, who will be representing their individual schools. It is likely KU, Missouri, Kansas State and Wichita State alumni players will have their own teams with possible squads from some other original Big Eight Conference schools.

“Our teams will be owned by the players. We’ll have alumni teams around the U.S.,” Gardner told The Star in a recent interview. “Guys are looking for things to do in the summer. This gives players an opportunity to reconnect with their fans,” Gardner added of the alumni league.

Also, the Frank Mason celebrity softball game, set for Aug. 3 at T-Bones Stadium, has been canceled because Mason has prior commitments now that he’s signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, Gardner indicated.