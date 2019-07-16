Les Miles and KU football to be featured in 18-episode series on new Big 12 network

Kansas coach Les Miles on his grass-eating history First-year Kansas football coach Les Miles saw Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eating grass after his win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First-year Kansas football coach Les Miles saw Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eating grass after his win.

Now we know Les Miles’ next film project.

Miles and the Kansas’ football program will be featured in a behind-the-scenes project to be broadcast by Big 12 Now, the conference’s new streaming network which will be available on ESPN+. The first of 18 episodes will air in August.

“We think this story is unique,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN’s vice president of programming and acquisitions. “We’ve done a lot of all-access series with teams at the top. This is an opportunity to explore a program that has struggled in recent years.

“That combination with bringing in a head coach who has had success at the top and is a very interesting character…makes it a very interesting story.”

Filming has started. The trailer features part of coaching search and pursuit of Miles by athletic director Jeff Long.

The episodes will last about 20-25 minutes. The first four likely will be released together in the preseason with a new show scheduled for each week during the season.

Miles was hired as the Jayhawks’ coach in November. He had won a national championship at LSU but was fired after four games in 2016. While he was out of football, Miles dabbled in acting and was part of a handful of movies.

Dawson said Kansas “will have some control over the content. This is not meant to put anyone in a difficult position. It’s not a fluff piece at all either. They will touch on some of the more difficult situations depending on how the season plays out. This is not meant to be an investigative piece.”

The series will be the first original Big 12 programming on ESPN+, a subscription-based streaming service. Currently, it costs $4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial period. ESPN+ can be viewed on a mobile phone or tablet, or through a device that plays streaming content on a television, like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV or others.

Eight of league’s 10 schools will produce and deliver live athletic events on the digital network. Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma State will be part of the network this year. West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech and TCU join the following year.

Long term contractual agreements mean Texas and Oklahoma will not be part of the digital network.