Gradey Dick, Wichita Collegiate sophomore, receives KU basketball scholarship offer

Gradey Dick, a 6-foot-5 sophomore-to-be wing from Wichita Collegiate School, has received a scholarship offer from Kansas, he confirmed to The Star on Sunday night.

Dick has now received four offers early in the recruiting process. Wichita State offered eight days ago, Nebraska on Saturday and KU and Iowa State on Sunday.

“It’s exciting,” Dick told The Star. “KU is the team I grew up watching, my favorite school growing up. This is all new to me. I will stay humble of course and be open to all during the process.”

Dick — who plays for KC Run GMC on the Under Armour summer circuit — participated in an event at Liberty North High School over the weekend. College coaches were allowed to scout that event.

He first reported the KU offer on his Twitter account.

Dick fared well at the USA Basketball Under 16 National Team tryouts in late May in Colorado Springs. He survived the first round of cuts down to 18 players, but did not make the final roster.

“I feel like I did pretty well,” Dick told Eric Bossi of Rivals.com, referring to his performance at U16 trials. “I I just got my shots up and the main thing they (coaches) were telling me was to stay confident in my game and just perform and let it all take care of itself. I felt very blessed and thankful.”

Last week, after receiving the offer from Wichita State, he told the Wichita Eagle: “I’m extremely happy because it is my hometown team. I actually got to meet Coach (Gregg) Marshall and all of the assistant coaches got to see me play. I got a lot of 1-on-1 time with them. I was kind of surprised they offered. This is my first one, so this is all pretty new to me. I’m really happy, though.”

Dick led Wichita Collegiate in scoring last season as a freshman. He scored 31 points in a sub-state championship game loss to Kingman.

He spoke to the Eagle last week about his game.

“When I first started playing basketball, all I wanted to be was a shooter,” Dick told the Eagle. “The past couple of years, I’ve started to upgrade my jumping ability and now I can finish above the rim, which has been a big advantage to my game. I’m kind of an all-around player now, I feel like. I can still shoot it, but now I can pump fake and put it on the ground and finish above the rim.”