Tre White, highly touted sophomore guard from Milwaukee, commits to KU basketball

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Tre White, a 6-foot-5 sophomore-to-be shooting guard out of Washington High School in Milwaukee, has orally committed to play basketball at Kansas, he confirmed to The Star on Sunday afternoon.

White, who is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, moved from Little Elm, Texas to Milwaukee last February and enrolled at Washington as a freshman.

At the time of his transfer he was referred to as “one of the country’s top freshmen” by USA Today.

White told The Star he chose KU over Illinois, LSU, Texas Tech and Auburn as well as “a couple other schools.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m really excited. I think it was the best decision for me,” White told The Star in a phone interview. “They’ve always been a top team to watch and great program. They were on me early. I get to play for a Hall of Fame coach (Bill Self) and be part of a great program.”

White’s dad, J. White, said he was pleased with his son’s decision at this early date. It’s so early that Rivals.com has yet to issue rankings for the Class of 2022.

“We’ve been very impressed with Coach Howard,” J. White said of KU assistant Jerrance Howard. “He’s met us with open arms and we have done the same with him. We have always tried to build a family relationship and we see that with Kansas. For my son, it feels like a good time to commit. There were already about 15 schools (pursuing Tre) this early which I thought was pretty good. Now he doesn’t have to worry about recruiting and can work on playing for his high school and AAU program (Mac Irvin Fire).”

Of his son’s game, J. White said: “He can attack, has a great pullup, midrange jumper. He can guard bigger guys if need be. He’s very versatile. He has great vision and IQ for the game. His size is huge for him in playing guard.”

Mac Irvin Fire coach Nick Irvin says White has NBA potential.

“He is a big-time player, a five-star player,” Nick Irvin said. “Actually he should be in the top 10 in the country.

“At the end of the day, he’ll play basketball a long time. He’s NBA. He’s that talented if he stays locked in and committed.”





Irvin said that White “has NBA range from three. His midrange game is excellent. He is good off the dribble and one of the best midrange games I’ve seen in a long time.”

Of White ending his recruitment prior to the start of his sophomore season, Irvin said: “It’s a blueblood school and he felt very comfortable going there and committing there at this age. He liked everybody and felt Kansas was the right spot and fit for him.”

White, who is a friend of KU freshman Jalen Wilson, said he was planning on visiting KU in the near future. He’s yet to be on KU’s campus or in Lawrence.

Corey Evans of Rivals.com wrote this about White: “A member of the 2022 class, White is a talented guard that can play all three positions on the perimeter. Originally from Texas and attending the same high school as R.J. Hampton to begin his high school career, White moved to Milwaukee this winter as he is competing with the Mac Irvin Fire travel program this summer.

“Holding offers from LSU, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, White is a valuable shot maker that is focused on improving.

“Could White make the move into the 2021 class and enroll a year earlier than expected? It could be an option later down the road.”

Evans added: “Regardless, White is a great start to a class that won’t complete until three years from now. He is a tough and versatile backcourt weapon that gives the Jayhawks an early start in the 2022 class and another win along the recruiting trail that originally began in the state of Texas, a locale that has become a hotbed for the program in recent years.”