KU football added six pledges this weekend — and, right now, has a top-20 class

KU’s Les Miles on what his team accomplished in the spring Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles explains what his team gained from its 15 spring practices. Miles spoke on April 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles explains what his team gained from its 15 spring practices. Miles spoke on April 15, 2019.

If this all sticks, it could be considered one of the most significant weekends for the Kansas football team in years.

Coach Les Miles pulled in six verbal commitments in the last 48 hours for KU’s class of 2020, which includes four players with three-star rankings in Rivals’ database.

“In 21 years of covering Kansas recruiting, it may be the biggest weekend I’ve ever seen,” said Jon Kirby, publisher at JayhawkSlant, which is part of the Rivals network. “I’ve never seen anything like this, especially this early.”

College football pledges are non-binding, meaning KU’s coaches will have work to do to secure these pledges until the early signing period in December.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Still ... if it holds, this KU class has the potential to be unprecedented.

The weekend’s additions moved KU into a tie for 20th nationally in Rivals’ 2020 team recruiting rankings. In addition, KU held the No. 2 spot in the Big 12 — ahead of every team except for Oklahoma.

247Sports’ rankings tell a similar story; KU ranks 27th nationally there and also second in the conference.

Kirby said the Jayhawks’ big weekend partly came together because of a recent change in NCAA rules, as high school recruits are now allowed to take official visits in the summer.

Six of those players who made it to Lawrence this weekend didn’t wait long to declare their intentions.

One of the top KU commitments came from cornerback JaCobee Bryant, a Rivals three-star out of Evergreen, Alabama. Bryant, at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, is ranked the 47th best defensive back in the nation by Rivals and also the 419th player overall by 247Sports.

KU also added three offensive linemen. Garrett Jones — 6-4, 275 out of Berrien Springs, Michigan — is the three-star in the group, while two-stars Tommy Brandt (St. Paul, Minnesota) and Nicholas Martinez (Anaheim, California) also gave early commitments.

The Jayhawks’ other pledges were three-star prospects; defensive end Caleb Taylor is from Florissant, Missouri, while athlete Malik Johnson hails from The Woodlands, Texas.

Kirby believed Miles’ celebrity was part of the reason for KU’s early recruiting success.

“When you talk to all these recruits, they all mention Les Miles by name and speaking with him, and they all know who he is,” Kirby said. “I think there’s a little bit of star power there that attracts them.”

KU being able to land early commitments is a stark change from last season; at one point in October, former KU coach David Beaty — with his job security in question — had just one verbal commitment.

As it stands now, KU has 18 commitments for the 2020 class.

“At the University of Kansas, you just don’t see a team sitting on 15-plus commits sitting in the month of June,” Kirby said. “I think it’s a combination of having the ability to bring kids in on official visits this early and having a staff that worked this hard to build relationships this early and get kids in on campus.”

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE