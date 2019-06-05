University of Kansas

KU’s Les Miles to be inducted into Louisiana hall of fame ... along with a famous QB

Go with 65-year-old Les Miles as he rappels 7-story building

Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles, who is 65, rappelled a seven-story Lawrence building on Saturday, June 1, 2019, as part of a charity event for Boys and Girls Club. By
Up Next
Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles, who is 65, rappelled a seven-story Lawrence building on Saturday, June 1, 2019, as part of a charity event for Boys and Girls Club. By

Kansas football coach Les Miles will be returning to Louisiana this week, as he will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches.

Miles isn’t the only big name that’s being honored. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who was born in New Orleans, also will be one of the 11 inductees.

The dinner and ceremony will take place on Saturday night at the Natchitoches Events Center.

Miles, who was hired by KU last November, went 114-34 in 12 years as LSU’s coach from 2005-16. He also won a national championship in the 2007-08 season.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Jesse Newell

Jesse Newell — he’s won an EPPY for best sports blog and previously has been named top beat writer in his circulation by AP’s Sports Editors — has covered KU sports since 2008. His interest in sports analytics comes from his math teacher father, who handed out rulers to Trick-or-Treaters each year.

  Comments  